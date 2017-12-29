Three injured after argument while drinking becomes physical, police say

Three people who were drinking Friday night got into an argument that became physical, the Harford Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 1900 block of Sidnee Drive in Edgewood for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found three men who needed medical treatment, according to Kyle Andersen, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

One man was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Balitmore for an apparent non-fatal stab wound to the upper body, Andersen said.

The other two men were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, one with an apparent head wound and the other for precautionary reasons, Andersen said.

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the three men, who all know each other, were drinking and got into an argument that escalated. At least one of the three men was stabbed; it’s unclear how the other two were injured, Andersen said.