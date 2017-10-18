Harford sheriff's office: shooting in Emmorton business park in Edgewood area

Multiple people are reported injured in a shooting at an Edgewood area business park, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

“I can confirm that we are on the scene of the shooting in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road,” Kyle Andersen, spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said via text message at 9:35 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Twitter feed around 9:10 a.m. that there was “police activity in area of Emmorton Business Park” and people should avoid the area.

At least two patients from the shooting scene are in critical condition at Shock Trauma, University of Maryland medical officials said Wednesday morning.

Some Harford County schools in the Edgewood Area are on modified lockdown, district officials said.

The scene of police response to a shooting in the Edgewood area of Harford County (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

Emmorton Business Park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24, parts of it visible from the highway.

The sheriff’s office asked media to refrain from airing aerial video that may reveal tactical positioning at the scene.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) out of Baltimore has responded to the scene to support the local Harford authorities in their investigation, the federal agency said.

Jason Bradfield, 33, a sales representative at the nearby Classic Team Sports store, said he and four other employees were preparing for the day when they noticed what looked like SWAT officers “walking by with guns drawn” outside.

The sight made him nervous and reassured, he said.

“We were not really sure what they were doing,” he said.

Soon after, someone at the neighboring suite told him and his co-workers that there was a shooter in the small business park, Bradfield said.

“We locked the doors and we’re basically on lockdown now.”

Bradfield said Classic Team Sports is toward the back of the small business park, and most of the police activity appeared to be focused toward the front of the park. There was no traffic coming or going down the street, he said.

“Crazy world we live in. It’s hard to fathom. It’s pretty close to home,” Bradfield said of the shooting. “You would never think that it would happen. It’s not something you would think would happen so close.”

Edgewood area schools were placed on a modified lockdown, the Harford County Public School system reported on its website:

“This is an important message regarding an incident in the community that has affected the school day at Edgewood High School, Edgewood Middle School, Deerfield Elementary School, Edgewood Elementary School and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School,” the website alert reads. “On the advice of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, these schools are currently on modified lockdown due to an incident in the surrounding community.

“The modified lockdowns are being conducted in an abundance of caution. The modified lockdown requires students to remain in the building, with no outside activities. In addition, no visitors are permitted to enter our building at this time. When we are given the all clear by the Sheriff’s Office and the modified lockdown is lifted, we will update the affected school communities.

“Our schools are secure at this time and we ask for your patience and understanding that we are receiving an influx of calls and you may not be able to get through right away- we will do our best to answer any questions you may have if it is necessary to contact the affected schools at this time.”

