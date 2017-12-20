16-year-old injured in Edgewood shooting Tuesday

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot Tuesday afternoon in Edgewood, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the shooting was an “isolated incident,” according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cristie Kahler, who acknowledged there had been speculation within the neighborhood that it was a drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded to Harford Square Drive and C Court at 3:12 p.m. regarding a report of a person who had been shot, according to Kahler.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a juvenile male victim, outside in the area, suffering from a shot to his foot,” Kahler wrote in an emailed statement Tuesday night.

Deputies treated the victim’s wound at the scene, according to Kahler. He was later taken, in stable condition, by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit took the case on, according to Kahler.

“While the investigation remains active and ongoing, detectives believe this is an isolated incident and have not uncovered any evidence to support early rumors that this was a drive by shooting,” she wrote.

No further details were available as of Wednesday morning, Kahler said.