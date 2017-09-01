Man shot, roads closed by police in Edgewood during five-hour search for suspect

A busy section of Edgewood Road was shut down for about five hours Thursday afternoon and evening as Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a shooting that left one person wounded.

Officers decked out in tactical gear surrounded a townhouse on Harr Park Court off Edgewood Road as they searched for a person who might have been involved in the shooting, but they did not find anyone.

An armored Sheriff’s Office vehicle sat in front of the house, and a second armored vehicle from the Baltimore County Police Department was called to the scene, too.

“As part of the special response team operation, we called Baltimore County for their assistance to bring a second armored vehicle . . . that’s normal police procedure,” Maj. William Davis, chief of the HCSO police operations bureau, told reporters around 7:30 p.m.

The incident started around 2:15 p.m. when deputies went to the 600 block of Harr Park Court in response to a shots fired call, Davis said.

“Subsequently, we got a call for an [auto] accident that had occurred in that block as well,” he said.

He said deputies “determined pretty quickly” that the shooting and accident calls were related.

The accident happened when a pickup truck hit a parked tractor-trailer. The driver of the pickup, the shooting victim, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore; Davis said the man was still in surgery as of Thursday night.

Deputies received information during their investigation that “possibly a person involved in the incident might have been inside of a house in the 600 block of Harr Park Court,” Davis said.

The special response units responded out of caution, according to Davis.

The major said a suspect is “potentially” on the loose, stressing that the incident is still under investigation and witnesses were still being interviewed.

He said the criminal investigation had been held up for the SWAT operations, but those investigators had resumed their work.

Davis said there is no danger to the community.

“It looks like, from the information we have right now, is this was an isolated dispute between two parties,” he said.

Edgewood Road was closed between Hanson Road and Willoughby Beach Road. Residents were either blocked from getting to their homes, or they were ordered to stay in their dwellings, until police determined there was no danger and gave them the all clear.

Businesses around the Edgewood/Hanson Road intersection remained open, as did the Edgewood branch of the Harford County Public Library, during the police search and investigation.

Several people, among them residents of the Streamside townhouse community where SWAT officers were searching for a suspect, stood on a hill overlooking the parking lot and watched the tactical units work.

A small group of men walked across the parking lot, right past the officers and their armored vehicle. Police detained one member of the group briefly, handcuffing and searching him before he was released. Spectators said they saw him pick up and right a trash can that was lying on the grass close to where the officers were searching and suspected that was the reason the man was detained.

Davis said later that no arrests had been made. He also said no one else was injured, other than the shooting victim.

“We’re taking [the shooting] very seriously, but the SWAT operations were an abundance of caution,” he said.

Streamside resident Amber Edgar, who was among the spectators, said police blocked her access to the townhouse community at every turn.

Her mother-in-law, who has lived there for more than 20 years, had to shelter in her house, Edgar said. She was able to reach her mother-in-law by phone and check in periodically.

“That’s all we want to do, is go home,” she said.

Edgar, who has lived in Streamside for four years, said the police activity she witnessed Thursday is not normal for that community.

“They have disturbance calls every once in a while, but this is absurd,” Edgar said. “This is not normal; this is by far the worst.”