Three, including victim, charged in shooting outside Mystic Mart in Edgewood

Two people, including an Edgewood High School student, have been arrested and charged with allegedly shooting a man outside an Edgewood convenience store 10 days ago.

The victim in the shooting has also been charged with assault and firearms violations, police said.

Ronshawn Meyers, 18, of the 1400 block of Golden Rod Court, and Jeremiah McCall, 28, of the 2400 block of Willoughby Beach Road, are both charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, armed robbery, use of a handgun in a violent crime and having a handgun on their person in connection with an incident May 19 outside the Mystic Mart in the 1700 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood.

Malcolm Quahare Neely, 20, is charged with illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a firearm as a minor, first- and second-degree assault and having a handgun on his person. He is also being held without bail at the detention center.

All three are being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

Neely, of the 1800 block of Graymount Way in Edgewood, called police around 4:30 p.m. May 19 from the 1700 block of Dearwood Court in Edgewood and told them he had been shot, according to charging documents. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore, where he was treated and released.

Detectives determined the shooting had happened in front of Mystic Mart, and got the video surveillance footage, which showed Neely sitting outside the convenience store.

He was approached by two men, later identified as Meyers and McCall, according to court records.

McCall walked past Neely and made eye contact with him, then turned around and walked back, according to the charging documents. As McCall and Neely talk, Meyers approaches and allegedly pulls out a black revolver, according to court records.

Both men get in a fight with Neely and allegedly try to take his things, according to court records. Neely is allegedly wrestled to the ground by McCall and as he tries to escape from a headlock, Meyers walks up to him and allegedly shoots him at a close range in the back, according to court records. Meyers then ran off.

Neely gets away then pulls out a semi-automatic handgun, takes a “shooters stance” and tries to shoot McCall, according to charging documents, but the weapon malfunctioned and did not fire. McCall also ran off.

Neely also fled after collecting his property from the ground, according to court records.

The school resource officer at Edgewood High School identified Meyers, whom he knows from the school, according to charging documents, while McCall was identified as the second suspect by staff at the Harford County Detention Center.