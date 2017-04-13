Edgewood woman shot in leg; suspects sought

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg Monday night while walking along a path in an Edgewood neighborhood, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Sheriff's Office detectives were called to an area behind Edgewater Village Shopping Center in Edgewood to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found a female victim, Lennira Justine Ardawn Sumler, 19, of Edgewood, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Medics from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company treated Sumler at the scene and subsequently took her by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol deputies secured the location and discovered the crime scene at the nearby path to Grempler Way. Detectives assumed the investigation and investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Deputies determined the woman, with two other individuals, was walking in the area when a group of unidentified black males started yelling and shooting at them, according to the release. The two other individuals were not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Sheriff's Office Det. Christopher Sergent, 410-836-5428. Tips can be reported anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers – send a text message to CRIMES, or 274637, start your message with MCS and then write your tip – or people can call Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 in cash.