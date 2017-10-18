Havre de Grace teen charged in rape of girl, 14, in Edgewood in February

A teenager who has addresses in Havre de Grace and Parkville is charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in February, just days after his 16th birthday, according to court records.

Naeshawn Jahiem Perry, 16, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection with an incident Feb. 16 or 17 in Edgewood.

Perry is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.

A 14-year-old girl, who is now 15, was found Feb. 16 around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trimble Road in Edgewood, near Cunion Field; she appeared to be disoriented and was partially dressed, according to charging documents. She had trouble walking, blood under her nose and cuts and scratches on her legs.

The girl could not tell police why she was there or what had happened to her, and she was subsequently taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the court record.

Doctors determined the girl was suffering from hypothermia, most likely as a result of being outside overnight without proper clothing, according to the court documents. A rape exam was done and X-rays were taken because she was having trouble walking.

Det. Gerres, a detective from the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates sexual crimes against children, spoke to the girl’s mother, who told police that her daughter left their home between 4 and 5 p.m. Feb. 16, while the mother was at work. Her daughter wasn’t back at 9 p.m. when she got home from work, the court records say.

Police had searched the woods where the girl was found and found several of her items, including her cell phone, ear buds, her pants, underwear and one of her boots, all spread over several feet in the woods.

Nearly a week after the assault, police interviewed the girl, who said she still had no memory of what happened to her or who she was with, and her mother. The girl did tell deputies that after the incident, her best friend told her that she had plans to hang out with Perry on Feb. 16, according to charging documents.

The girl messaged Perry, who confirmed the two met up that day, according to charging documents. Perry allegedly told her in the message that they met for a few hours and when she left him she was supposed to be walking home.

The girl did not remember seeing Perry, or anyone else, that day, police said.

Physical evidence obtained during the rape exam was analyzed by Maryland State Police was found in May to include DNA from an unknown male, according to charging documents.

In September, police obtained a search and seizure warrant and obtained Perry’s DNA, which subsequent tests revealed matched the DNA found during the exam of the 14-year-old girl.

According to a Harford County Sheriff’s Office post on Facebook on Nov. 17, 2016, Perry was reported missing. He had last been seen on Nov. 4 at his home on Meadowood Court in Edgewood. Foul play was not suspected, but his family was concerned for his well-being, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was found on Dec. 12, the sheriff’s office reported Dec. 28.