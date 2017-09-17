Edgewood man, 52, dies in motorcycle crash Saturday evening

An Edgewood man died Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the scene of a crash in the 1800 block of Old Nuttal Avenue in Edgewood.

When they arrived, deputies discovered a motorcycle and a car had collided. The driver of the motorcycle, and sole occupant, identified as Robert Douglas Myers, 52 of Nuttal Avenue, was suffering from severe injuries, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Myers was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he later died, according to the post.

Deputies determined Myers was driving his motorcycle south on Old Nuttal Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center of the roadway while trying to navigate a curve. Myers fell off the motorcycle and struck another vehicle that was traveling north on Old Nuttal Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit said preliminarily there was no indication of impairment, according to the Facebook post.

The exact cause of the crash has not been determined, though deputies said speed appears to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

​Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 443-409-3324.