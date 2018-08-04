19-year-old man shot and killed Friday night in Edgewood High parking lot

A 19-year-old from Edgewood was shot and killed Friday night in the parking lot of Edgewood High School, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Willoughby Beach Road around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived at the school, they found a man, later identified as Thailek Jacob Willis, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body in a vehicle in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

The car was found in a grassy area between the parking lot of Edgewood High School and Broadneck Crossing Road, according to Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The school was closed and activities were not going on at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company took Willis by ambulance to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to investigate.

The investigation continues and no further details are available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Michael Berg at 443-409-3302.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can report their information by sending an online tip to www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted; texting “CRIMES,” begin with MCS then add the information; or call Harford Crime Solvers, 888-540-8477.