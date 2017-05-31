Edgewood High principal tells 2017 graduates to go after dreams and 'get over' any obstacles

Kilo Mack, principal of Edgewood High School, encouraged the more than 260 members of the EHS Class of 2017 to "dream the biggest dreams possible" and go after their goals, but he also warned them of potential obstacles when they start achieving those goals.

"Just know, when you start to begin to achieve your goals that is when the enemy will strike and that's when the barriers and obstacles and naysayers will get in your way," Mack said during the school's 59th commencement ceremony, held Tuesday evening in the school gymnasium.

"I say to you, act as though those barriers and obstacles are supposed to be in your way, but more importantly, get over it," he said.

2017 Edgewood High School graduation, May 30, 2017 at 2017 Edgewood High School.

In her valedictory address, Amanda Dorsey cited the character, talents and abilities of her classmates in rejecting any notion that EHS is an under-performing school, or that it would be a mistake for someone to attend.

Dorsey, who also is senior class president and the county's 2016-17 student representative on the Board of Eduction, noted she was speaking "in front of a united community that genuinely cares."

"No report card can ever reflect how you make people feel," she said.

Dorsey said she has learned a number of academic skills during her time in high school, such as world history, the difference between sine and cosine in a math problem and the periodic table of the elements.

"In reality, the most important lessons have been taught to me by all my peers, sitting in front of me in the red and white," she said, citing the graduation gowns that reflect the school colors.

Dorsey told her fellow graduates that "you will succeed, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Mack, a veteran Harford educator who is completing his first year as EHS principal, cited this year's inductees into the Edgewood High School Hall of Fame as examples of other EHS graduates who have dreamed big and achieved those dreams.

Edgewood graduates, former staffers and community supporters can be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 15 inductees for 2017 included Albert "Cubby" Bair Jr., Joseph J. Brown, Karen L. Carey, G. Brian Donley, Robert G. McCone, Theodore "Ted" Moyer, Keith A. Rawlings, Christopher Robinson, Than Liem Thi Dang (Campbell), Minh Duc Thi Dang (Sherian), Ngoc Quynh Thi Dang (Budzynski-Simon), Minh Chau Van Dang, BangTam Thi Dang (Miller), Dan Thanh Thi Dang and Minh Tri Van Dang.

Mack also urged the graduates to show gratitude and be humble, as well as "give thanks, regardless of the outcome."

Mack asked graduates who have completed Advance Placement courses, the rigorous International Baccalaureate magnet program or the Academy of Finance program, which is open to EHS students who seek careers in business or finance, to stand and be recognized — a significant portion of the class stood up to cheers from the crowd in the bleachers.

The principal also recognized groups of students who take part in any interscholastic sport, extracurricular activity or club, as well as those who will join the military after high school.

"Class of 2017, I wish you the very best, and may all your dreams come true," Mack said.

The class also heard words of wisdom from school board member Thomas Fitzpatrick, County Councilman Mike Perrone, state Del. Glen Glass and state Sen. Robert Cassilly.

"You're Edgewood proud and strong — you're Rams," Cassilly told the graduates. "Congratulations, each and every one of you."

Each graduate crossed the stage to receive their diploma, and then the class gathered outside the school's front entrance to pose for pictures with family and friends or in front of the statue of the school's mascot, the ram.

Ezinna Adiele, 17, of Abingdon, held a congratulatory balloon and posed for photos. She said she plans to major in international studies and global health at Northwestern University.

"I'm excited to just move on to my next chapter of life," she said.

She wore a stole over her graduation robe that bore the slogan "Black Grads Matter," a message for "black people to continue striving for higher education, something that's been important to me all throughout high school."

Ciara Redding, 18, a Forest Hill resident who earned a certificate in the International Baccalaureate program, chatted with her relatives and drama teacher Rob Tucker.

Redding said she plans to pursue creating special effects in the film industry, starting with studying special effects in trade school.

"I think I'm just glad to be done [with high school]," she said. "I think that's the best way to describe it."

Tucker noted Redding worked on school drama productions, doing makeup for shows such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "Into the Woods."

"She was very good at it," Tucker said.

Redding's younger sister, 9-year-old Karina, listened as the pair talked.

"I think it's exciting because she's gone through four hard years for this," Karina said of her sister's graduation. "I really work to support her a lot, and it's been great."