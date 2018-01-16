Aberdeen teen charged with raping girl, 12, in Edgewood last month

A 17-year-old from the Aberdeen area is charged with rape after allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl in Edgewood last month.

Atyonne Cinquan Lesesne, who has addresses in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive in Aberdeen and in the 3000 block of East Biddle Street in Baltimore, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant charging him with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault in connection with the incident Dec. 19.

Lesesne allegedly texted a girl to “sneak out to da field rq” (the common area between apartments real quick), where the two allegedly had sex. The common area was in the 1800 block of John Road in Edgewood, according to charging documents.

The girl told her parents Lesesne “did not use force,” according to charging documents.

He was taken to Harford County Detention Center and released on $25,000 bond, according to court records.

Lesensne has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25 in Harford Countyt District Court, according to court records.