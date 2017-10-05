Edgewood redevelopment study scheduled for Oct. 18 release

A consultant’s report on potential redevelopment initiatives for part of Edgewood are scheduled to be released Oct. 18.

Thomas Comitta Associates Inc. will present its findings from the Edgewood Small Area Study and resulting plans for Edgewood’s redevelopment from 6-8 p.m. at Edgewood High School at 2415 Willoughby Beach Road, Harford County government announced.

All stakeholders are welcome to attend, the county said in a news release. Following the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of the consultants and representatives from the Harford County Office of Economic Development about the plan and what the community can expect as the plan is executed.

County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration commissioned the Edgewood Small Area Study “to assess existing resources, analyze market opportunities, and help drive revitalization efforts and job growth,” the news release states.

The consulting firm, working locally with the Office of Economic Development and Frederick Ward Associates, of Bel Air, was hired with a federal Office of Economic Adjustment Grant and has been focusing on proposals for the area known as “Old Edgewood.”

Old Edgewood encompasses the area from the Aberdeen Proving Ground Edgewood Area perimeter north to Hanson Road and east to west between Edgewood Road and Route 24.

The consultants held an initial public workshop in July to receive input about what Edgewood area residents and business owners would like to see done in their community and ways to improve the quality of life.

Some refined proposals under consideration, such as fixing up the former Washington Park area, adding more small parks and walking trails and promoting activities around the MARC train station, were presented during a second workshop last month.

Those earlier public meetings also focused on the community’s relationship with Aberdeen Proving Ground, the county news release noted.

The Edgewood Small Area Study is an implementation of APG’s Joint Land Use Study to advance the partnership between the community and APG through resource planning and cooperative land use, according to the release.

Although the study efforts have focused on what might be done in the future, how such initiatives would be carried and funded are still to be determined, those involved with the study of have cautioned.

The final Edgewood Small Area Study and redevelopment plan will also be available on Oct. 19 on the county’s website.

Questions about the presentation may be directed to Jake Adler, project coordinator in the Harford County Office of Economic Development, at 410-638-3414 or jzadler@harfordcountymd.gov.