Second Edgewood redevelopment workshop set for Tuesday, Sept. 12

Potential redevelopment ideas for the area known as “Old Edgewood” will be discussed Tuesday at a second public workshop.

The session, which will be hosted by the Harford County Office of Economic Development, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edgewood Middle School, 2311 Willoughby Beach Road.

This workshop and the earlier one July 18 are for the purpose of receiving public input and feedback for the Edgewood Small Area Study being conducted for Harford County by an independent consulting firm.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman’s administration commissioned the study to assess existing resources, analyze market opportunities and help drive revitalization efforts and job growth in the area, according to a news release.

The study will result in plans to improve the quality of life in the community by redeveloping Edgewood in a way that is compatible with neighboring Aberdeen Proving Ground’s missions and enhances area business opportunities, the release states.

To begin the workshop, representatives from the consulting firm Thomas Comitta Associates will give an overview presentation of potential land use and development in Old Edgewood based on community input provided at the July 18 session.

Following the presentation, attendees will be able to provide feedback at four stations focused on redevelopment prospects and potential plans in the Old Edgewood areas of Washington Court, Lee Court, the Edgewood Train Station and Edgewood Plaza.

Thomas Comitta Associates representatives will be available to gather input and answer questions.

“We continue to seek input from a variety of stakeholders for this project, which is significant for the revitalization of the Edgewood community,” Karen Holt, county director of economic development, said in a statement. “The outcome will be a comprehensive assessment of the area’s market and a plan to attract investors interested in redeveloping the community, leading to job creation and career opportunities.”

About 80 people attended the informal first workshop held at the Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon Memorial Post 17 of the American Legion.

When they were asked to place Post-it notes on a map to show what they “love most” about Edgewood, the Flying Point Park and Izaak Walton League preserve along Otter Point Creek and Bush River received the most notes. Others receiving mention were schools, the MARC train station, Cunion Field recreation complex on Trimble Road and "all places you can fish and crab."

Attendees were also asked, "What's missing in Edgewood?" and answers included "Need another grocery store;" "more senior activities;" "a year-round homeless shelter;" "improved shopping on Route 40;" "more walking and bike trails;" "movie theaters;" "better restaurants;" "nothing to keep people after work;" and a rhetorical, "Why come to Edgewood?"

Choosing among a series of listed wants and needs, "attract more restaurants and destinations," followed by "walkable village and train station" were the most picked by those who participated.

The Edgewood Small Area Study is an implementation of Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Joint Land Use Study (JLUS), which advances the partnership between the community and the installation through resource planning and cooperative land use.

The Defense Department’s Office of Economic Adjustment, a federal program that assists communities affected by defense installations, is funding the Edgewood Small Area Study. The consultant is being paid $59,000, according to the county. Anyone who cannot attend the workshop may send comments to Jake Adler, project manager in the Harford County Office of Economic Development, at 410-638-3414 or jzadler@harfordcountymd.gov.