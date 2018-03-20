Five people jump from second-floor balcony to escape fire in Edgewood apartment

Five people, including an 88-year-old woman, jumped out of a second-story window to escape a fire in an Edgewood apartment building Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

No one was injured in a separate Edgewood fire Sunday evening, fire officials said.

The Monday fire in the two-story, four-unit apartment was reported just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Taeja Stewart, who lives in one of the apartments, discovered the fire that started on the outside of the building, according to the notice.

She and her family could not escape through the front door because fire was blocking their path, so she and two other adults and two children jumped off a balcony. Among the adults was Stewart’s 88-year-old mother, according to the notice.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal.

Two of the apartments were vacant and the resident was able to get out of the fourth.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 to the building and $10,000 damage to the contents, according to the notice.

It took about 30 firefighters from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company about 20 minutes to control the fire with assistance from Abingdon, Kingsville, White Marsh and Bel Air volunteer fire companies.

A police dog assisted with the investigation, according to the fire marshal.

The displaced families are behind helped by the American Red Cross and Harford County Disaster Assistance.

Olive Branch fire

A fire that began in a second-floor bedroom of a home in the 800 block of Olive Branch Court in Edgewood Sunday evening is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire in the two-story, middle of the group townhouse, was reported by residents and owners Dennis and Carol Joyce at 6:49 p.m.

It took 25 firefighters about 20 minutes to control the blaze, according to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal.

No smoke alarms were in the house, according to the notice.

The fire caused about $10,000 in damage to the home and $10,000 damage to its contents.