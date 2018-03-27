Edgewood fire extensively damages tow truck

Investigators suspect arson is involved in a fire that destroyed a tow truck parked in Edgewood early Sunday.

A passerby reported a 2005 Chevy Silverado equipped with a tow rig was on fire near the intersection of Beckon and Agate drives at 5:24 a.m. Sunday, according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company responded and had the fire under control in approximately five minutes, according to the notice of investigation; however, by then the vehicle had sustained extensive damage.

The fire originated in the interior of the vehicle and was caused by an incendiary device, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle is owned by Timeout Towing & Recovery LLC. Damage is estimated at $18,000 to the vehicle and $2,000 to contents.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Northeast Regional Office of the Fire Marshal in Bel Air at 410-836-4844.