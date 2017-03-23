Suspect in Edgewood arson turns himself in

A 28-year-old Edgewood man suspected of setting a fire in his father's house has been arrested, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Shamir D. Dowe, whom investigators had been searching for since Wednesday morning, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center around 9 a.m. Thursday, Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said.

Dowe has been charged with two counts of attempted first- and second-murder, first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of first- and second-degree assault, according to online court records.

According the Fire Marshal's Office, Dowe was also arrested by the Sheriff's Office under a warrant unrelated to the fire.

Dowe was being held in the county jail without bail as of Thursday evening, according to court records. No attorney was listed.

The fire allegedly started around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Windy Branch Way in Edgewood, according to a notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal's Office.

Lebourne M. Dowe, 68, owns the two-story single-family house, according to the NOI. Three other relatives, ages 41, 11 and 9 were home when the fire started — their names were not listed in the report.

The elder Dowe had been arguing with his son, who had been living in the family house. The father visited the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct, also in Edgewood, for information on evicting his son, according to Alkire.

Lebourne Dowe returned home, and the argument with his son continued. The father went to a neighbor's house a few doors away to call 911.

His relatives ran up to him a short time later to tell him his son allegedly set the house on fire, Alkire said.

The fire started in the master bedroom, according to the notice of investigation. The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived, and it took 15 firefighters about five minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure and contents, according to the fire marshal's report. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators, with help from their K9, Kachina, determined the blaze had been set intentionally.

Alkire said Thursday the dog found the "presence of ignitable liquids" at the scene; the evidence will be sent to the Maryland State Police crime lab.

Alkire noted the suspect's mug shot had been featured prominently in the local news and on social media.

"I certainly give everyone credit for forwarding that out," he said.