Man shot in Edgewood dies; suspect in custody

One man is dead, and another in custody following a shooting incident in Edgewood Thursday afternoon that closed a main street in the community while police searched for a suspect.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the area of Harr Park Court and Cedar Drive in Edgewood at approximately 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

While enroute, patrol deputies were informed of a motor vehicle collision in close proximity to the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located the motor vehicle collision. Inside one of the vehicles, deputies found an adult male, identified as Charles Pugh, 48 of Edgewood, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Pugh was transported by Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died as a result of his injuries at 11:05 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.

While onscene, deputies received information an individual involved in the incident might be in a residence located in the 600 block of Harr Park Court.

Out of an abundance of caution, deputies set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. Deputies made entry to the home shortly before 7 p.m., and determined no one involved in the shooting was in the residence, police said.

Edgewood Road was blocked off between Hanson and Willoughby Beach roads during the police search and investigation and wasn’t reopened until around 7:30 p.m. Area businesses remained open, but people inside homes along Harr Park Court were advised to shelter in place and people were not allowed onto the street while the search was in progress.

As the incident evolved, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation and the Forensic Services Unit responded to document the scene and collect evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The initial investigation determined Pugh was involved in a verbal altercation with another male, whom police have identified as Derek Holder, 51 of Edgewood.

The altercation in the 600 block of Harr Park Court escalated, and Holder shot Pugh, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s news release. It was at that time Pugh’s vehicle accelerated backwards and struck another vehicle at the intersection of Harr Park Court and Cedar Drive.

Detectives took Holder into custody without incident, according to the news release, which did not say where he was arrested.

Holder, who has an address listed in court records on Harr Park Court, is charged with first and second degree murder, first- and second- degree assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony violent crime and handgun on person, according to court records.

After being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives, Holder was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail, police said.