Drugs, cash seized during traffic stop in Edgewood

A Baltimore man was arrested last Friday after police found cash and suspected drugs during a traffic stop in Edgewood, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy assigned to the Southern Precinct was traveling in the area of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood last Friday around 10:15 a.m. and got a license plate reader “hit” for a vehicle registered to a wanted individual, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, another deputy traveling in the area found the vehicle and stopped it. The deputy spoke with the driver, identified as Artiis Williams, 36, of Baltimore, and confirmed he was wanted for second-degree assault. He was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy began searching Williams and the vehicle and found 79 grams of cocaine and 72 grams of heroin with a total estimated street value of more than $16,000. The deputy also found more than $2,800 in cash.

Williams was charged with two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute and taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

He was released on his own recognizance on the drug charges, but was held without bail on the assault warrant.

At a bail review hearing Sept. 10, Williams’ bail was reduced to $25,000, which he posted later that day.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious drug transactions in the community is asked to call the drug tip line at 410-836-7788.