Edgewood man held without bail on drug trafficking charges

An Edgewood man is being held without bail after police seized drugs, guns and money from his home last week.

Gregory P. Wright, 35, of the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way, was charged Jan. 9 with use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm and ammunition, narcotics possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana, according to police.

Wright was arrested when members of the Harford County Narcotics Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at his home as part of an investigation into heroin distribution, according to charging documents.

During a search, task force members found a security system in Wright’s bedroom, according to charging documents. It monitored the front of the home as well as the side where the primary entry door is.

Spread across a desk, small chest of drawers, mini-refrigerator and nightstand in the bedroom were what appeared to be items used to process and package drugs for distribution, according to court records.

On it police found a small bag of marijuana packaged for distribution, scissors used to package the marijuana, a large jar containing about a half ounce of marijuana, a box of sandwich bangs and a digital scale, according to charging documents.

In a three-drawer plastic storage bin, task force members found a tin can containing suspected cocaine, a glass dish and razor blade, according to court records.

In a night stand were packaging materials, security monitors and two loaded handguns – one .357 revolver and a .380 semi-automatic pistol. Two 12-guage shotguns were also found – one in a closet and one underneath the bed. Ammunition for those and additional handguns were found throughout the room.

Four cell phones were also seized, along with $100 from a dresser and $100 next to a desk.

During the search, someone named “Margaret” texted Wright saying that she had $50 for “brown” (heroin) and $10 for smoke (marijuana), according to charging documents.

In the kitchen, police found a small bag of heroin in a coffee pot, according to charging documents.

Wright is prohibited from possessing firearms because of convictions of conspiracy to distribute narcotics in Harford County, second-degree assault in Baltimore City and wearing or carrying a firearm in Baltimore County, according to charging documents.

“The proximity of the illegally possessed firearms within arm’s reach of the CDS and ‘packaging area’ show that they were used in conjunction with a drug trafficking crime,” according to the charging documents.

Wright was arrested and taken to Harford County Detention Center, where was being held without bail, according to online court records.