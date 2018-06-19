New bike rack station at Edgewood Middle is a collaborative effort

A new bike rack station has been constructed at Edgewood Middle School in a collaborative effort by the public school system, some of its students and faculty and community partners.

The 20’ x 15’ concrete pad holds a racking station that will allow 20 students to ride their bikes to school and secure them until the end of the day.

“This project is a dramatic improvement over our existing bike racks and has been a welcome addition,” Edgwood Middle Principal Melissa Williams said in a Harford County Public Schools news release. “We are grateful to everyone who worked so hard to make this happen.”

According to Harford County Public Schools, it is believed that students who bike to school perform better on tasks requiring concentration than those who are driven to school.

This early morning exercise has cognitive benefits that can last up to four hours into the school day, possibly resulting in better grades on tests and quizzes, the school system said in its news release.

“It is also believed that children who begin biking or walking to school at an early age are also more likely to stay at a healthy weight during their early school years,” the release states.

HCPS has collaborated with the Harford County Health Department and Healthy Harford to promote and provide access for its biking to school program.

It was that multiagency effort which resulted in using grant funds to construct the bike rack station at Edgewood Middle.

“Grant opportunities like this allow us to install infrastructure such as paths and bike racks that support healthy and safe routes to our schools,” said Joe Harbert, supervisor of elementary and middle school physical education and health for HCPS. “We are fortunate to have this partnership.”

What made the Edgewood Middle project even more special was the HCPS Facilities Department worked hand in hand with students from Harford Technical High School to construct the bike station.

Students and their teachers from the construction and masonry trade programs took a field trip to help on the project.

The Harford Tech students were able to practice and demonstrate their skills on an actual job site, while seeing the satisfaction of a project that benefits their community, according to HCPS.

“Our Facilities crews are great about helping with these types of projects and they enjoy working with the students to show the skills of the trade,” said Andrew Cassilly, assistant supervisor of resource conservation/utilities.

