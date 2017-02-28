Bel Air condo residents displaced by fire in flue Monday night

Two condominium units in Bel Air's English Country Manor community were damaged and four residents of those units were displaced Monday night following a fire that started in a fireplace flue, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported.

Michele and Wayne Staton, who live on the lower floor in a two-story building in the 600 block of Churchill Road, had a fire going in their fireplace when the building's fire alarm was activated, fire investigators said.

Firefighters were alerted around 8:40 p.m., according to a notice of investigation from the Fire Marshal's Office.

The Statons heard the fire alarm go off, and a neighbor who saw the blaze told them a fire was burning in their flue. The flames spread to the roof, according to the fire marshal's report.

Photos from the scene, which were provided with the notice of investigation, show the flames consuming the flue in a way that looks like a tower of fire coming out of the roof.

About 50 firefighters responded, Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company was the primary company on the scene.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The flames were contained to the roof and flue, but the second-floor unit above the Statons suffered water damage, according to the Fire Marshal's Office report.

Harford County Disaster Assistance is helping the displaced residents, according to the Fire Marshal's report.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and contents, according to the report.