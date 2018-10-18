Early voting for general election starts Oct. 25

Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election in Harford and Cecil counties and across Maryland begins Thursday, Oct. 25, and run through the following Thursday, Nov. 1.

In addition to electing the governor, state attorney general, state comptroller and a U.S. senator, voters in Harford County will be electing the county executive, all seven members of the County Council and the state’s attorney, register of wills and clerk of the circuit court and sheriff.

The Harford election ballot also includes four candidates for two circuit court judgeships: current judges Paul Ishak and Lawrence Kreis and Diane Adkins Tobin and Thomas Ashcroft. Voters can choose up to two.

Harford voters will also be electing six members of the county Board of Education, although they won’t take office until July 1, 2019. The governor will appoint the other three members of the board prior to that date.

Cecil County voters will be filling three seats on the five-member County Council, as well as electing the state’s attorney, register of wills and clerk of the court. They will also elect three members of the Board of Education.

Many of the local races in Cecil have only a single candidate, a Republican, reflecting the county’s strong swing to the Republican Party in the past decade. For instance, incumbent Republican George Patchell is unopposed for the County Council District 4 seat representing Perryville and Port Deposit.

School board elections in both counties are non-partisan.

In Harford, voters living along the Route 40 corridor in the southern third of the county will be voting for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in the Second Congressional District which also includes parts of Baltimore County, Baltimore City and other areas of the metro region.

Incumbent Democrat Second District Rep. C.A. “Dutch” Ruppersberger is opposed by Republican Liz Matory, Green Party candidate Guy Mimoun and Libertarian Party candidate Michael Carney.

Harford voters, in the northern two-thirds of the county, and Cecil voters will be voting for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District that also covers the Eastern Shore counties and parts of other metro area counties.

Incumbent Republican First District Rep. Andy Harris is opposed by Democrat Jesse Colvin and Libertarian Jenica Martin.

Voters in Harford and Cecil will also elect their representatives to the 47-member State Senate and 141-member House of Delegates, as will voters across the state.

Western Harford County voters from Joppa to Norrisville will select a state senator and three delegates in Legislative District 7; those in the county’s Route 40 corridor from Joppatowne to Havre de Grace will select two delegates in Legislative Subdistrict 34A and the senator in District 34; those living in the greater Bel Air area will select a delegate in Subdistrict 34B and the District 34 senator.

Voters in the northern tier of Harford will select two delegates in Subdistrict 35B and the senator from District 35; Cecil voters in an area covering Rising Sun, Port Deposit and Perryville will select one delegate in Subdistrict 35A and the senator in District 35.

There are four early voting sites in Harford County:

McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. MacPhail Road in Bel Air;

Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road in Edgewood;

Aberdeen Fire Department, 21 N. Rogers St.;

Jarrettsville Library, 3722 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville;

All early voting centers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each of the eight days of early voting.

In Cecil County, there is a single early voting site at the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd. in Elkton, also open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on each day of early voting.

Registration update

There were 181,977 active registered voters in Harford County as of the end of September, according to Dale Livingston, deputy director of elections.

The total includes 78,438 registered Republicans, 64,941 Democrats, 35,695 unaffiliated and 2,903 voters who are Green, Libertarian or “other,” Livingston said Wednesday.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 statewide general election was Tuesday, so the final registration numbers are expected to change before voters head to the polls next week to begin early voting.

The Harford Board of Elections has sent out 2,960 absentee ballots so far, Livingston said.

The deadline for a voter to request that a ballot be sent to them by mail is 8 p.m. on Oct. 30; the deadline to request it be sent via email is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 30. People can also visit the elections office at 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill to fill out a ballot in person until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the elections board website. The office will be open through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Livingston said.

Debbie Towery, the Cecil County elections director, said her county had 65,858 registered voters as of Wednesday, including 28,627 Republicans, 21,621 Democrats, 14,448 unaffiliated, 149 Green, 144 Libertarian and 569 other.

Towery also said the county sent out 1,047 absentee ballots as of Wednesday. Cecil follows the same statewide deadlines as Harford for requesting an absentee ballot, and she said voters in Cecil can come to the election office until 8 p.m. on election night to fill out an absentee ballot.

