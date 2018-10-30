Busy early voting in Harford likely means high turnout on Election Day

Early voting at Harford County’s four polling places has been steady throughout the first five days, elections officials said, an indicator that Nov. 6 will also be busy.

“Usually, if you have a very busy early voting, you have a busy Election Day,” Dale Livingston, deputy director of the Harford County Board of Elections, said Tuesday. “We anticipate the energy we see now with early voting will go right into Election Day.”

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 22,736 voters had cast their ballots since Thursday, the first day of early voting, which wraps up Thursday.

The early voting precincts at McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air, Edgewood Library, Aberdeen Fire Department and Jarrettsville Library are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Thursday.

For the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6, polling places around the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Countywide vote tallies as of 8 p.m. Monday. were 6,706 votes cast Thursday (2,496 Democrats, 2,879 Republicans), 5,263 on Friday (2,208 and 2,349), 2,863 on Saturday (1,127 and 1,315), 2,526 on Sunday (1,057 and 1,094) and 5,031 on Monday (2,048 and 2,317).

Livingston said the turnout so far has been very good for Harford County, especially since the primary was “really, really slow,” not just in Harford, but all over the state.

“People are energized and want to vote,” she said. “All the early voting sites have been steady busy.”

Registered Independent Brendan Gacheny, 19, of Bel Air, was voting in his first general election Tuesday at the McFaul Center.

“Local government is important, it affects more than people really think,” Gacheny, a Harford Community College student, who works part-time, said as he left the polling place.

He voted for Hogan, but said he chose a mix of Republicans and Democrats.

“I just looked up each candidate’s platform,” he said, “to see whose views align with mine.”

Lynn Hofferbert, a Republican from Forest Hill, also said she voted for a mix of Republican and Democrats, but declined to say specifically for whom she voted.

“I’m really looking for the economy to grow and more jobs,” she said of what she’s looking for in a candidate.

Hofferbert, who is retired, will be working the poll at Forest Hill Elementary on Election Day, so she chose to vote early.

“This is my first year, I thought it would be interesting to see the process,” she said.

Election Judge Jackie Ludwig, who retired from the Harford County government a few years ago, said the early voting turnout has been much higher than it was four years ago and much higher than the primary election.

“The people in general are interested in having their voices heard and they’re coming here and casting their vote,” Ludwig said.

