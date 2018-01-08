Harford public schools to close 3 hours early Monday, afternoon and evening activities canceled

Because of impending inclement weather, Harford County public schools and offices will close three hours early Monday, with no afternoon pre-K.

Morning Pre-K students will go home with all elementary school students at 12:30 p.m. for third-tier elementary schools and at 1 p.m. for fourth-tier elementary schools, according to an HCPS announcement.

In addition, all after school and evening activities, including the Board of Education meetings, are canceled. Second shift custodians should not report to work.