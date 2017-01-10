New Jersey men plead guilty to Dunkin' Donuts, Main St. Cigar burglaries

Two men have pleaded guilty to an early-morning break-in at Dunkin' Donuts and Main Street Cigar in Churchville that led to a day-long manhunt that tied up busy Route 22 for most of a day and to similar charges in Howard County.

The pair were charged in burglaries in Harford and Howard counties and at one point were suspects in similar break-ins in four states, police said.

Blaze Lavon Hollingsworth, 25, of Camden, N.J., pleaded guilty Thursday in Howard County Circuit Court to second-degree burglary in the Feb. 22, 2016 break-in at Dunkin' Donuts in Laurel and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The sentence closes the five cases in both counties involving Hollingsworth and his co-defendant, Harold Carter, 25, of Erial, N.J.

"I think we're glad the Howard County folks, frankly, followed them up here," Joseph I. Cassilly, Harford County State's Attorney, said Monday. "We owe some thanks to Howard County police that tracked them out here and brought their troops in to catch them."

In Harford, Hollingsworth and Carter broke into Dunkin' Donuts and Main Street Cigar in the 2200 block of Churchville Road around 4 a.m. March 18. They ran off as police arrived.

Deputies searched the area with police dogs from the Bel Air and Havre de Grace police departments and a Maryland State Police helicopter without finding anyone. Other Sheriff's Office units, assisted by State Police and Maryland Natural Resources Police, continued the search after establishing a perimeter, the Sheriff's Office said.

Carter was arrested nearby five hours after the burglaries, around 9 a.m., in a car with two women from the Philadelphia area.

Hollingsworth was arrested a month later and extradited to Harford.

There had been some confusion as to why Howard County police, who were watching Hollingsworth and Carter after following them to Harford from Howard County that night, didn't arrest the two men when they began to break into the two stores.

"I think they started to follow the guys, and all of a sudden they were in Harford County," Cassilly said. "I think they expected to follow them to some break-in in Howard County. I don't think they thought they'd end up in Harford County, but all of a sudden, they're going where the bad guys go."

On Dec. 16, Hollingsworth pleaded guilty before Harford County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Mahoney to two counts of second-degree burglary in the break-ins and to stealing a motor vehicle in another case. He was sentenced to 30 years in jail, with 20 years suspended; he will serve 10 years, Cassilly said.

He will be on probation for five years once he's released from jail.

Hollingsworth will serve the Harford sentence concurrently with the sentence in Howard.

Carter pleaded guilty in Harford County on Sept. 27, also to two counts of second-degree burglary, before Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen. He was sentenced to 30 years in jail, with all but three years suspended.

In the Howard County case, Carter pleaded guilty in October 2016 to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to serve four years in prison.

Baltimore Sun Media Group Reporter Andrew Michaels contributed to this story.