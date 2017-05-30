Man struck by dump truck in Whiteford Tuesday, suffers life-threatening injuries

A man paving a private driveway in Whiteford suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a dump truck Tuesday afternoon, according to Harford County fire and EMS officials.

Crews from the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company were alerted to the accident at 12:37 p.m. and responded to the 4000 block of Belle Farm Court.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Rich Gardiner, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, reported on the Association's public information page on Facebook.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the accident, according to Gardiner. The state agency is responsible for health and safety matters in public and private workplaces, according to the MOSH website.

This story will be updated.