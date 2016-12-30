Duck Drop, fireworks to light up HdG Dec. 31

Ed Grainger has put the final touches on the seven, and this week he and other members of Susquehanna Hose Company were cleaning and testing the thousands of lights used to light to the "2017" and the duck that are part of Havre de Grace's New Year's Eve celebration.

The event, as in past years, starts at 10 p.m. Saturday in front of Havre de Grace Middle School. DJ Jeff Thompson will get the crowd moving and dancing, "pumped up" for the big event that starts seconds before midnight as the duck falls and the clock strikes 12 and rings in 2017.

"This really is a cool, community-friendly event," Havre de Grace tourism manager Lauri Orzewicz said. "If you want to spend New Year's Eve with your children, this is a family-friend event, a great place to bring your kids."

The first time she came to the Duck Drop, Orzewicz said, she was a little leery of what it would be like.

"But I've come back every time since because it's truly a family event," she said.

The Susquehanna Hose Company will also be selling cookies, hot chocolate and other fire company merchandise, including T-shirts with this year's theme, supporting the Maryland Firefighters Cancer Network.

The fire company has chosen firefighter cancer awareness this year, to bring attention to the fact that firefighters are "one and a half times more likely to get cancer," Grainger, a fire company member who has been spearheading the Duck Drop since 1999.

"We thought it would be a good idea to start promoting things that are a concern to us" as a fire company, Grainger said.

Since choosing the theme, he's been reading about firefighter cancer and that often firefighters get multiple types of cancers, not just one.

"When we're in fires, we're in constant chemicals, that type of thing. Back in the old days, they didn't wear air packs, where today, you have to," he said. "Even after a fire, the smell and smoke are still in your uniform. It's there, all the stuff you can catch."

As for the duck that drops from the fire company's ladder truck, the color of the lights won't be revealed until about an hour before it falls.

"It's a surprise every year," he said.

It's quite possible, he said, next year's New Year's Eve celebration could be held elsewhere in the city, if work were to begin on a new Havre de Grace Middle and High School. It remains to be seen, though, he said, if that happens.

As for Grainger, there's no other way he'd rather spend Dec. 31.

"This is my New Year's. I've been doing it since 1999," he said. "And I'll keep sticking in there."