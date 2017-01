Duck Drop

Scott Serio / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Fireworks and a gigantic lighted duck ring in the new year during the annual Havre de Grace New Year's Eve Duck Drop in Havre de Grace (photo by Scott Serio / January 1, 2017)

Fireworks and a gigantic lighted duck ring in the new year during the annual Havre de Grace New Year's Eve Duck Drop in Havre de Grace (photo by Scott Serio / January 1, 2017) (Scott Serio / Baltimore Sun Media Group)