Harford drug addiction prevention and treatment symposium to be held June 21

Harford County will host its annual Drug Prevention, Intervention & Treatment Symposium Thursday, June 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bel Air High School.

This year’s symposium features “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” comedian Dion Flynn and Joe Rannazzisi, the retired DEA senior executive who helped expose the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic.

New this year, the symposium will include teenagers by providing a series of workshops geared to 14 to 18-year-olds.

This year’s presenters are:

Dion Flynn is a former Harford County Public Schools student who has been in recovery from addiction for 19 years. He is best known for his appearances as President Barack Obama on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Flynn will hold an “Improv Recovery Workshop” as part of the symposium.

Joe Rannazzisi is the retired DEA senior executive who helped expose the pharmaceutical industry’s role in the opioid epidemic. He will give the keynote address.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will provide an overview of the crisis and response in Harford County.

Maj. Gen. Randy Taylor, senior commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground, will discuss leadership in times of crisis.

