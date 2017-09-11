Two in Harford charged with allegedly dealing drugs with 5-year-old son in car

Two people were charged in Harford County last week with allegedly dealing drugs while their 5-year-old son was in the car with them, according to court records.

Kevin Starkey, 26, of the 200 block of Timber Trail in Bel Air, and Lisa Carol Knight, 34, of the first block of Compression Court in Middle River, are each charged with contributing to the condition of a child following their arrest by Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies last Wednesday, when they allegedly showed up for a drug deal with their son, according to charging documents.

By having their son with them, Starkey and Knight “placed him at an extreme risk of bodily harm,” according to the charging documents, as drug dealers are often victims of personal robberies and serious assaults.

While Sheriff’s Office detectives were investigating a heroin overdose, the overdose victim received a text message from Starkey on a cell phone, which investigators had seized. In the message, Starkey allegedly asked the victim if he was still interested in buying Xanax, according to charging documents.

The detective replied to Starkey that he was still interested and the two arranged a meeting place, according to charging documents. As Starkey arrived, he was pulled over at about 8:45 p.m. by an unmarked patrol car. Knight was in the front seat and their son was in the backseat.

A police dog alerted to suspected drugs in the car, which was taken to Bel Air Police Department, along with Starkey and Knight.

In searching the car, deputies found several used syringes, a metal spoon containing burned residue and Q-tips, according to charging documents.

When deputies searched Knight’s purse, they found two bottles of prescription pills, neither of which belonged to Knight, according to the documents. Among the pills were Oxycodone and a generic form of Xanax.

Starkey is also charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug administration equipment. He was released from Harford County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Knight is also charged with distributing drugs, drug possession with intent to distribute and two counts of drug possession other than marijuana. She was released from Harford County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

No attorneys are listed in online court records for Starkey or Knight.