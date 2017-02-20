Bel Air veterinarian, Harford Farm Fair co-founder Dr. Richard O. Cook dies

Dr. Richard O. Cook, a Bel Air veterinarian who has been practicing for more than 50 years and was the driving force in reviving the Harford County Farm, died Sunday, according to family and staff at the Bel Air Veterinary Hospital, which he founded.

Notifications were posted on the hospital's website and Facebook page Monday.

"To all of his friends, it is with the greatest of sadness that our family shares the heartbreaking news of the passing overnight of our father, grandfather, husband, and of course your beloved "Doc," his relatives wrote in a notice posted on the hospital website. "We thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during these last weeks. As details of the arrangements are shared, we will update our website accordingly."

As well as he was known for his veterinary practice, Dr. Cook's determination in the mid-1980s to reorganize the county fair, which had been dormant for 20 years, brought him into contact with thousands of county residents and visitors since the first Farm Fair was held in 1988 at the county equestrian center in Bel Air.

Dr. Cook was the fair's first chairman and its chief fund-raiser and remained active in its planning and operations for much of the ensuing three decades. The 30th annual Farm Fair will be held in late July.

Joan Ryder, of Fallston, succeeded Dr. Cook as chair of the fair board. The owner and broker for Joan Ryder & Associates Real Estate Inc. in Bel Air served on the board for about 15 years until she resigned in 2010.

"He was just such a great guy," Ryder, 70, said Monday. "My heart is aching at hearing the news."

She said Dr. Cook invited her to get involved with the fair, and she consulted with him about fair matters even after she took over as board chair.

"He liked to be part of it," she said.

Ryder, who grew up in Edgewood, met Dr. Cook when she was 14 years old. He treated the horses she rode at a friend's family farm off of Carsins Run Road. She rode horses along 100-mile trail rides in Hot Springs, Va., and Dr. Cook was the veterinarian for the horses on those rides.

Dr. Cook, who Ryder said "just seemed like my grandfather," cared for horses and other large farm animals for Ryder, and he later cared for her dogs throughout their lives.

"He cared about people, and he cared about your animals," she said.

Ryder said, for Dr. Cook, putting a person's dog to sleep "was like he was putting his [own] dog down – he was very sad about it."

"He was my family's vet and friend for almost fifty years," Maryanna Skowronski, a Bel Air resident and director of the Historical of Harford County wrote in an email. "What a life and career to try to put into words."

Skowronski recalled a Sunday mid-afternoon, when her sister's beagle mix had badly torn a dewclaw and he was in a lot of pain, as the nail kept catching on everything.

"I called the vet hospital and left a message asking if I could bring the dog in the first thing Monday morning," she said. "A short time later the phone rang and it was Doc calling to tell me to bring the dog over right away. When I told him I hadn't expected anyone to call me back on a Sunday he replied, 'Well, we can't let the little one suffer!' I met him at the back door of the clinic and he took care of the dog's nail. That's the kind of man he was."

Dr. Cook, who was born in 1930, earned his Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris, or VMD, degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1956, and he spent more than 50 years in private practice, according to his biography posted on his hospital's website. He earned his undergraduate degree from The Pennsylvania State University.

This story will be updated.