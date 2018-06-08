Four candidates vying for District A seat on Harford County Council

Four candidates — two Democrats and two Republicans — are vying to succeed Councilman Mike Perrone as the District A representative on the Harford County Council.

Perrone, a Republican, was elected to the seat in 2014, unseating Democratic incumbent Dion Guthrie, who held the seat for 12 years and is working to regain it.

The district covers the Edgewood and Joppa areas in the southwestern corner of Harford County.

The statewide primary election is June 26, and early voting runs for one week prior to Election Day, from June 14 to June 21, according to the calendar on the Maryland State Board of Elections website.

Democratic and Republican voters will choose their party’s nominee in state and local races, and that nominee will move on to the November general election.

The Democratic candidates in the Harford County District A race include Guthrie, 79, of Joppatowne, and Andre Johnson, 46, of Edgewood.

The Republican candidates are Donna Blasdell, 52, of Edgewood, and Paula Mullis, 71, of Joppa.

“We’ve had little or no representation in the last four years,” Guthrie, who represented District A from 2002 to 2014, said. “I’ve had numerous people on both sides of the aisle ask me to run back and put us back on the map.”

Perrone, who grew up in Joppa and is a Joppatowne High School graduate, announced last October that he would not seek another term on the council so he could focus on his personal and professional life. He later filed to run for county executive in late February in the final hours of the candidate filing period.

He is challenging incumbent Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the Republican primary. Glassman did not have a primary opponent until Perrone filed, and Perrone stated he wants to give the voters a choice.

He has often taken contrary positions as part of the seven member all-Republican council, such as casting the lone vote against pay raises for future members of the council in 2016. He offered a dozen amendments for stricter development regulations in legislation to create the Magnolia Neighborhood Overlay District that same year, none of which received a second from his colleagues, killing them before any discussion could happen.

He has also faced criticism from members of the community opposed to construction of the Ansar Housing Complex along Trails Way in Joppatowne. The project of more than 50 houses has been marketed as a “mini-peace village” for elderly members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Perrone was taken to task last summer for talking with Forest Hill homebuilder Bill Luther about Luther’s intentions to build the community, months before a groundbreaking, but not informing his constituents — Perrone said the conversations were confidential at the time as the project was not yet up for county approval and thus not a matter of public record.

Guthrie, a 52-year resident of Joppatowne, has been among the residents opposed to the project, citing concerns about the houses being open to Muslims only, although proponents have said anybody can buy a house in the community.

Perrone drew the ire of Harford County’s agricultural community this spring when he proposed an amendment to the fiscal 2019 county budget to stop funding for agricultural preservation next year with the eventual goal of shifting the more than $24 million in transfer tax revenue to other county needs such as improving school safety.

The amendment failed as the council passed the overall budget May 15.

“We need to elect somebody who knows how to be a legislator and unfortunately, we do not have that right now,” Guthrie said.

Democratic candidates

Guthrie is married with six children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is a consultant and business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt. The union represents about 250 workers at Goddard.

He has previously worked as the full-time business manager and president of the IBEW in Maryland, and he spent 20 years as an unpaid registered lobbyist in Annapolis for retirees and “working men and women.”

He said lobbying gave him experience in working with Democrats and Republicans, and he noted he was the only Democrat on the Harford County Council during his first four-year term. He was one of two Democrats, along with Councilwoman Mary Ann Lisanti — now a state delegate — during his second and third terms.

“I was able to get over 90 percent of my [council] bills passed,” Guthrie said. “You just have to know how to be a legislator; you have to know how to work with both sides of the aisle.”

Guthrie is a 2000 graduate of the Harford Leadership Academy. The academy is a leadership development program sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, according to the HCC website.

Students learn about all government operations in Harford County. Guthrie recommends anyone running for local office participate in the academy “as soon as possible.”

“Learn something about your county and how it operates,” he said.

Andre Johnson, his opponent, is a first-time candidate for office. He grew up in Edgewood and is a 1990 graduate of Edgewood High School.

He retired from the Army as a staff sergeant in 2015, after 17 years in the service. He was a tank commander on the M1A2 Abrams tank, and he was deployed to Iraq from 2009 to 2010.

Johnson said he did not see extensive combat in Iraq, but his tank was part of convoys struck by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. His tank was not hit, but other tanks and vehicles in the convoys were.

He is an employee of Baltimore City, conducting special investigations for housing and community development. Johnson and his colleagues track down the owners of about 30,000 vacant houses in the city, many of whom live out of state.

Johnson is married with five children.

He said he saw little difference in the community where he grew up when he returned to Edgewood after leaving the Army, save for a new strip mall along Route 40.

Johnson takes issue with “the fact that Edgewood doesn’t have any economic development.”