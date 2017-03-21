Harford County deputies' collective bargaining bill passes state House, moves to Senate

Some Harford County Sheriff's Office employees are closer to getting the right to collective bargaining after the House of Delegates passed a piece of state legislation last week.

The bill, championed by the Harford County's House delegation, would give Sheriff's Office law enforcement deputies and correctional officers the right to bargain collectively, through their respective unions, on their salaries and benefits. The legislation won near-unanimous approval from the House.

"It's something that we need because the deputy sheriffs, their salaries have fallen too far behind," Republican Del. Rick Impallaria said Saturday.

The deputies collective bargaining bill is one of several pieces of legislation introduced in the current General Assembly session by one or more delegates and the senator from District 7, which stradles the Harford and Baltimore counties border.

In addition to bills supporting police, there is a bill to allow public school employees to carry firearms and bills to support two cultural organizations that serve residents of both counties.

Another measure, addressing the economic disparity between the two counties regarding Sunday retail alcohol sales, is dead for this session but likely to return next year, according to its sponsor.

Collective bargaining

Impallaria and his colleague, Democratic Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, were the initial sponsors of House Bill 1431 when it was filed in early February, and it has since become a delegation bill.

The local bill passed the House, 134-4, on March 15, according to the Maryland General Assembly website. The bill had a first reading in the Senate Finance Committee on Monday.

Local legislators and the Harford County Deputy Sheriffs' Union, which represents law enforcement deputies, have been working in Annapolis to get enabling legislation passed at the state level that would allow unions representing Sheriff's Office employees to negotiate each year with the sheriff and county executive regarding salaries and benefits.

The Sheriff's Office has 543 employees, including law enforcement deputies, corrections officers and civilians. The agency is the primary law enforcement agency in Harford County, which does not have a county police department, plus it runs the Harford County Detention Center, is responsible for security at the Harford County Courthouse and recently took on animal control.

Deputies' union leaders have been speaking out in recent years about salaries that were frozen for eight years, even though the deputies and county government had agreed upon a plan for annual step increases, and how that has harmed morale, recruitment and retention.

Union leaders have lauded Harford County Executive Barry Glassman's efforts to fund merit-based salary increases for deputies, as well as other county employees, but the raises have gone to certain ranks, causing "compression issues" that leave little difference in salary from one rank to the next.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler has spoken out about salaries, too, noting that current pay is not competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, and it is making it harder to recruit enough people to compete for open slots, as well as making it harder to encourage deputies to seek promotions and remain with the Sheriff's Office.

A 2016 pay study backs up what union leaders and the sheriff have been saying.

"You really need an opportunity for [employees] to be able to sit down with the county executive and the sheriff, and all the unions representing them, so they can come to a fair and equitable agreement," Impallaria said.

He sponsored a bill earlier in the session that would grant Sheriff's Office employees collective bargaining rights with binding arbitration, but it was withdrawn because of a lack of support in Annapolis.

Binding arbitration would allow for an independent arbitrator to get involved in case of an impasse in negotiations, and that arbitrator's decision would be binding upon all parties.

Fallen officers tax credit

Impallaria is sponsoring additional bills to support first responders and their families, such as HB-231, which would grant property tax credits to the spouses or "cohabitants" of Maryland law enforcement officers or fire and rescue workers who have died in the line of duty.

The tax credit would go the the first responders, if they are the property owners, should they become disabled by a line-of-duty injury, according to the legislation.

The statewide bill is a follow-up to an amendment Impallaria and his Harford colleagues got approved for a Baltimore City bill last year, which granted the property tax credit to surviving spouses of Harford law enforcement officers — they sought the credit to support the families of slain Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, who were murdered in the line of duty Feb. 10, 2016.

Impallaria and Democratic Del. Michael A. Jackson, a former Prince George's County sheriff who represents Calvert and Prince George's counties, wants to extend that credit to first responders throughout Maryland with this year's bill.

HB-231 passed the House of Delegates last Wednesday, 136-0, and it had its first reading before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee the next day, according to the General Assembly website.

Arming school employees

House Bill 611, which would allow public school employees to get a state permit to carry a handgun on school property, is another Impallaria bill aimed at public safety.

"A lot of places across the United States have introduced this type of legislation," Impallaria said.

He used California as an example of a state where school employees can go through "special training" and then carry a gun on school properties.

His bill is enabling legislation for school districts statewide to enact such policies, if they want them.

Impallaria noted many districts, such as Harford County Public Schools, have school resource officers on site, but "that police officer is a target because he's wearing a uniform."

"If that same perpetrator doesn't know who is carrying a gun in the school and how many there are, he may think twice before committing that act," Impallaria said.

That bill was the subject of a committee hearing March 14, according to the General Assembly website.

Sunday alcohol sales

Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Republican, sponsored HB-1585, which would allow sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays at Baltimore County retail stores.