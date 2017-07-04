Fallston siblings talk about making their prize-winning anti-heroin PSA

Emily, Allison, Benjamin and William Dietz are not strangers to making short videos having made them for contests and for fun. So they jumped at the chance to make one for a Harford County contest in which youths could produce videos to help stop the local scourge of opioid addiction.

Their "Drugs Shatter" PSA won first place in the contest, which was sponsored by the county's Office of Drug Control Policy, and it began running in local movie theaters Friday. The PSA will be in theaters through the end of July.

"We had a lot of fun making it and telling the story and just knowing it's going to reach so many people and spread such a necessary message," Emily Dietz, 19, of Fallston, said Monday.

She produced the video with her 16-year-old sister, Allison. Their brothers, Benjamin, 10, and William, 5, acted in the video, along with family friend Jared Richard, 18, of Fallston.

"One of our favorite pastimes is shooting [videos] with Emily, but we also felt very honored to help her in this movie," Benjamin said.

They are four of the 10 children of Amy and Greg Dietz. Emily is the second oldest, Allison is fourth, Benjamin, seventh and William, ninth, Allison said.

In "Drugs Shatter," Benjamin and William play two young boys riding bikes, jumping on a trampoline and having fun. Jared plays one of the boys as a teenager, who finds his childhood companion in the bathroom, unconscious with a needle, spoon and lighter on the counter.

There is no dialogue, just a musical score over the video footage.

Emily said she and her siblings wanted to approach the video "in a way that was going to be impactful."

"We didn't just want to have a couple faces telling you that doing drugs is wrong," she said. "We wanted to have a couple faces acting out the story of why drug abuse is detrimental."

The video can also be seen online via YouTube, the county government website and the Office of Drug Control Policy's social media feeds.

The Dietz siblings have not seen the video in theaters yet, but they plan to get a group together to see it, according to Allison.

"It's really cool," she said.

The toll from addiction to heroin and other opioid-related drugs continues to climb in Harford County, with more than 200 overdoses — more than 40 of them fatal — so far this year, according to Harford County Sheriff's Office statistics.

The Dietz siblings have watched a relative go through recovery from drug addiction, plus they have seen children of family friends and mutual friends struggle with addiction, "even down to knowing folks who have overdosed and not come back," Emily said.

"When somebody does drugs, it affects everybody around them," Allison said.

She, along with her brothers, are homeschooled by their parents. Emily was homeschooled, too, and she graduated at age 16.

Emily took two years of classes at Harford Community College and then transferred to Towson University for the fall 2016 semester. She is going into her senior year and is studying in the university's electronic media and film program.

Allison met her friend, Jared, through a summer program at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

They shot the video over two days in the early spring — Benjamin said it was still cold out as they were shooting scenes wearing T-shirts and shorts and pretending it was summer. Allison and Emily were the entire production crew.

It took about two-and-a-half hours to shoot the video, but it took more time to edit it as contest rules stated videos must be no more than 30 seconds long.

"That was one of the challenges of this project — to fit this story into 30 seconds," said Allison, who is taking engineering classes at HCC.

Emily Dietz is working as an intern in the Baltimore Orioles' video production department.

She does not have a specific role in the film and TV world, such as a director, in mind yet, but she said she enjoys telling stories and putting out information.

"I'm still on this journey and seeing where the production world takes me," she said.