Four indicted on charges of trying to smuggle Suboxone into Harford detention center

Four people have been indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Harford County Detention Center, according to court records.

Charged are Brandi Lynn White, 33, of the 3300 block of Level Road in Churchville; Jerry Thompson, 64, of the 100 block of Tim Tam Court in Havre de Grace; Nicole Louise Baker, 31, of Church Street in Elkton; and Melvin Saunders, 53, of Coldspring Lane in Baltimore.

According to court records, they were each indicted by a grand jury in Harford County Circuit Court on Aug. 14 in a scheme to smuggle Suboxone into the detention center on several occasions in 2017: Oct. 23, Nov. 9, Nov. 17, Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

Indictments are pending against two others allegedly involved in some or part of those incidents, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees operation of the detention center.

Charges had been brought in April against three current and former detention center inmates, but they were dropped at the request of Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly, who said charges could be filed later depending on the outcome of further investigation.

The recent indictments stem from that investigation, Hopkins said.

In this case, Sgt. Christopher Jerousek and Lt. Lisa Cole, chief of security at the detention center, began an investigation late last year and monitored conversations between inmates who were communicating with people outside to have Suboxone strips sent to the jail via postcard, according to information in court records related to the dropped cases.

Suboxone, the brand name of an opioid-based drug used by people detoxing from heroin, comes in a strip taken orally — either under the tongue or inside the cheek. It’s not provided for inmates by the medical contract at the jail, Jerousek said.

On several occasions, Jerousek and Cole said they intercepted postcards on which they found the Suboxone strips using equipment at the detention center to look for such contraband.

On one postcard, there was a heavily shaded heart and in the middle was a small rectangle of the strip, detected when placed on a light box, according to charging documents.

“Something wasn’t right when we searched it, an area was bubbled up,” Jerousek said earlier this year.

That’s when they found the strip, and started monitoring the inmate’s mail more closely.

Other postcards sent to the inmates on other occasions also had raised spots on them. Strips with “N8” on them were found when the postcards were put on top of the light box, according to the court records.

The strips were also sent to a lab to be tested, Jerousek said.

In each case, the strip was photographed and turned over to Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies to assume an investigation into the outside senders, the civilian side, Jerousek said.

In monitoring the three inmates’ conversations, Jerousek and Cole learned “all three covertly discussed packaging methods, prices and quantities to be sent into the detention center,” according to charging documents.

Once the Suboxone got to the inmate, the inmate “distributed it amongst several inmates in the housing area,” according to documents.

White and Baker are facing 31 counts each of attempting to deliver and/or receive drugs while in confinement, conspiracy to get drugs to someone in confinement and possessing and distributing narcotics, among others. White was released on her own recognizance, Baker is being held on $200,000 bail, according to court records.

Saunders, who is being held on $30,000 bail, is facing 28 counts of similar charges.

Thompson, who was released on his own recognizance, was indicted on 15 counts of trying to get drugs into the detention center.

