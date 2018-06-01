Three Destination Imagination teams from Harford place in top 10 at the Global Finals

Ten teams from the East Central Destination Imagination Region, covering Harford and Cecil counties, competed in the DI Global Finals, May 23-26, at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Four of the area teams placed in the top 10, and one team earned a special award.

In the Engineering Challenge, Drop Zone, teams were challenged to design, build and test a freestanding structure that can withstand impacts from dropped weights.

The team from Harford Community College placed third in the university level.

In the senior level, Bel Air High School placed 10th out of 68 teams and earned the Spirit of Discovery and Imagination Award for exceptional spirit, teamwork, volunteerism, and sportsmanship.

Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary from Aberdeen placed ninth out of 88 Elementary teams.

Members of the Halls Cross Roads Elementary School Destination Imagination team that placed ninth at the recent Global Finals are, from left, Selena Acevedo, Melody Kim, Marina Loizou, Amara Armstrong, Will Strawbridge and Jordan Millan.

In the Fine Arts Challenge, Change of Tune, students were required to create and present a musical that includes a change in plans. They also had to include music and lyrics that enhance the storytelling. Holly Hall Elementary in Cecil County placed 9th out of 82 teams.

DI teams that advance past regional and affiliate (state/country) tournaments are invited to participate in Global Finals — billed as the world’s largest celebration of student creativity.

Each May, more than 1,400 of the top-scoring DI teams from 45 U.S. states and 14 countries gather in Knoxville to showcase their innovative challenge solutions. More than 17,000 people attend the event each year.

For more information, visit http://www.globalfinals.org/

Members of the Bel Air High School Destination Imagination team that placed 10th in the recent Global Finals are, from left, Matthew Reynolds, Logan Folmer, Maya Feick, Grace Sordillo and Ryan Pumphrey.

