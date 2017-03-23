Deputy injured when patrol car hit on Route 1 in Fallston

A Harford County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash in Fallston Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., the deputy was responding to assist with a serious crash on Route 1 in Fallston, according to the sheriff's office. He was struck in the driver's side door of his agency vehicle.

The deputy was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore because of the nature of his injuries. He was alert and conscious at the time of transport, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Cristie Kahler, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy was taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air with non-life-threatening injuries, Kahler said.

Investigators were still gathering details around 7 p.m. and no further information was available.