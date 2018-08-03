Senior Harford Deputy charged with theft scheme

A senior deputy with 18 years of service with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is facing possible termination after he was indicted on two counts of theft scheme, the Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

A Harford County Grand Jury indicted Senior Deputy Christopher Jay Allen, assigned to the Police Operations Bureau at the Southern Precinct in Edgewood, on July 31. Allen was served a criminal summons, without incident, Thursday.

Allen had been suspended with pay since May 9 after a suspension hearing. After he was indicted, the Sheriff’s Office reported, his status was changed, according to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, and he is suspended without pay.

“The outcome of the criminal prosecution and/or the internal investigation could result in Allen’s termination from employment with the Agency,” a Sheriff’s Office news release on the case said.

“Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards initiated parallel investigations into theft allegations received earlier this year,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office offered no further description or explanation of the allegations or how they were made. The release also said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler “will not discuss the incident further as he does not want to jeopardize the integrity of the administrative or criminal investigations.”

The sheriff did make a general comment about the agency’s integrity.

“As Sheriff, I firmly believe the community we serve deserves transparency and accountability and the actions taken in this case demonstrate our deep commitment to earn and maintain our community’s trust,” Gahler said in the release.

The release also said the following:

“The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to insure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies. The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedications of the men and women of the Harford

County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the public are reminded the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”