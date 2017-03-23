Harford corrections deputy charged in alleged domestic assault

A Harford County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy has been charged with allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Court documents say Senior Deputy Michael Vasiliou, 40, allegedly threatened Katelyn Vasiliou with a handgun during an argument, and also struck her.

Vasiliou has been suspended without pay during the investigation of the March 13 incident, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office issued Wednesday.

He has been charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault, court documents state.

Vasiliou, who has worked for the Sheriff's Office since 2005, was assigned to the Interagency Processing Center at the Harford County Detention Center in Bel Air.

His corrections powers have been suspended during the criminal investigation and concurrent internal Sheriff's Office investigation. He could be fired from the agency, pending the outcome of the internal investigation or the criminal prosecution, according to the news release.

"I was deeply disappointed to hear of the alleged actions of our Correctional Deputy," Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler stated in the news release. "As Sheriff, I firmly believe the community we serve deserves transparency and accountability and the actions taken in this case demonstrate our deep commitment to earn and maintain our community's trust."

Vasiliou was driving his wife's vehicle to a doctor's office in Bel Air around 3:30 p.m. on March 13. Katelyn Vasiliou, 36, was in the front passenger seat, and their three young children were in the back, according to charging documents filed in Harford County District Court.

The adults started arguing, which escalated until Michael Vasiliou allegedly took a handgun off his right hip, pointed it at his wife's head and told her, "I'm gonna blow your head off," according to the charging documents. The Sheriff's Office release states the handgun in question was Vasiliou's personal property.

The children started crying, and Vasiliou allegedly struck his wife on the left side of her forehead, which left a cut, bruising and swelling, according to charging documents.

Katelyn Vasiliou reported the assault to police that night around 10:45 p.m. at her residence in Belcamp, according to charging documents.

Michael Vasiliou was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on March 14 at a residence in Bel Air, according to the Sheriff's Office news release.

He was processed at the detention center, later met with a District Court commissioner and was released on his own recognizance, according to the release.

Vasiliou could not be reached for comment. An attorney was not listed for him in online court records.

According to court records, Katelyn Vasiliou filed for divorce in Harford County Circuit Court on March 15.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 in the Harford County District Court in Bel Air, according to online court records.

Gahler declined comment about the assault, noting the ongoing investigation.

"At this time, our focus is on the victim and children; their safety and well-being is of great importance to me," the sheriff said in a statement.

"Members of the public are reminded the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government's burden to prove the defendant's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," the agency stated.