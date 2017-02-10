Harford remembers sacrifices of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon

No words were needed at mid-day Friday, as Harford County paused to remember its two fallen Sheriff's Office deputies who were killed in the line of duty one year ago.

The bagpipes played "Amazing Grace" and a Sheriff's Office flag was raised, then lowered to half staff as hundreds of people gathered at the memorial in the traffic circle at Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center to honor Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon in a ceremony that started at 11:46 a.m., when the first 911 call was made and ended at 12:07 p.m., when DFC Logsdon was shot.

The entire incident lasted just about 20 minutes, but it changed Harford County forever when David Brian Evans shot and killed Senior Deputy Dailey inside the Panera Bread restaurant at the shopping center, fled to his car, then shot and killed DFC Logsdon from inside the vehicle, as DFC Logsdon and other deputies approached. The others fired at Evans, who was also killed.

The chilly weather Friday didn't matter. Members of the fallen deputies' families, Harford sheriff's deputies, police from other Harford law enforcement agencies and those outside Harford, members of Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and other local fire companies stood around the traffic circle to pay tribute to their fallen family member, friend and colleague.

"We want to remember and pay tribute to Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon," retired Sgt. Paul Cole, pastor of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Fallston, said. "We want to not only remember the sacrifice they made with their lives one year ago today, we want to remember them standing here, tall and strong, for their character and their dedicated service."

The "Day of Remembrance" will serve as a constant reminder "of the heroic sacrifice Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon made to protect this community," Cole said.

He encouraged everyone not to forget the way the deputies died, but more importantly to remember how they lived.

"What makes heroes is really in the way they lived," he said.

He described Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon as patriots, who loved their country, men who believed in the law enforcement motto "to protect and to serve."

"We in the law enforcement and public safety community realize, as they did, that to protect and serve can potentially lead to sacrifice," he said. "It is the cost so safety can be maintained in the community."

He assured everyone there that the legacies and commitments of Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon will not be forgotten.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said it was hard to believe it's been a year since Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon were killed.

"As hard as it is for us, the sheriff's family, I know it's that much hard for the families," Gahler said.

After the ceremony, Gahler said standing in that parking lot brought back all the emotions of that day a year ago.

He acknowledged the support from the Harford County community, which hasn't stopped since Feb. 10 a year ago.

"Harford County is such a wonderful community. It's a place I'm so proud to call home," he said.

The day was somewhat surreal for Senior Deputy Dailey's older son, Bryan.

Bryan Dailey said it was amazing how many people came out "to support my father and Mark."

"I love Harford County, I couldn't ask for a better county to live in," he said.

His dad would think "half the people are crazy for being out here, with a big smile on his face knowing how many people care about law enforcement in Harford County," Dailey said.

A few miles north on Route 924, more than 50 people gathered outside the Harford County government administrative center in Bel Air just before noon for a moment of silence to remember the slain deputies.

County Executive Barry Glassman, Council President Richard Slutzky and other council members and county employees stood around the building's flagpole to pay a quiet tribute to Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon.

Two separate memorial services were held Friday in honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon.

Some silently shed tears as the Harford County flag was lowered to half-staff, according to county government spokesperson Cindy Mumby, who was part of the gathering.

Also joining the group were two squads and fire trucks from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company. The trucks were parked along Main Street by the gathering and their firefighters' radios went silent at noon, Mumby said.

Following the moment of silence, Glassman said a few words and then the fire truck's sirens sounded.

Mumby said the appearance of the BAVFC trucks and firefighters "was not planned, but is greatly appreciated."

Private moment

Before the Abingdon ceremony, Jenn Logsdon, wife of DFC Logsdon, laid a wreath at the site of her late husband's murder, in the parking lot of the Park View at Box Hill senior apartments. She huddled there quietly with friends and family and a small group of deputies.

Gahler arrived and stood for a moment in silence with Logsdon.

"I've been dreading today like everyone else," Gahler said. ""There's a strong group around us. The families are strong. If the families can get through this, we can."

Over at Panera, a napkin sat on the table where Senior Deputy Dailey had sat down to talk with Evans.

Written on it was "186," his badge number, along with his name and his "End of Watch" time. The napkin was accompanied by a bouquet of white roses and a cup of Wawa coffee.

Tyler Dailey, Senior Deputy Dailey's younger son, sat alone at that table after the remembrance ceremony. He felt close to his dad there.

Tyler said he had brought the cup of coffee.

"I brought it for my dad, but he's not going to drink it," he said, then joked, "I can't let good coffee go to waste."

Others paying tribute

Most of the people gathered for the Abingdon ceremony were affiliated with the Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement or public safety agencies, including Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, where Senior Deputy Dailey was a member with his two sons, who are still members.

But others from the community paid their respects, too.

Rob Greveris returned to the scene from a year ago, when he trailed Evans from Panera down the hill to the Park View parking lot, which enabled deputies to corner Evans before he could get away.

"I'm here to pay my respects. To continue the healing process with the community and to continue to show my support for Harford County law enforcement officers," Greveris said. "I feel connected to the incident that happened, a strong connection."

Dave Miceli, of Abingdon, said he wanted to honor those who paid the price.