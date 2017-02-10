From the tragedy of their husband's and fiance's deaths a strong friendship is formed

Jenn Logsdon and Aimee Grebe didn't know each other before Feb. 10, 2016.

It took the tragedy of Jenn's husband and of Aimee's fiance, both Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, being shot and killed in the line of duty to bring them together.

In the aftermath, the two have become closer than close, laughing together, crying together and, at times, finishing each other's sentences.

They look at each other and know what the other is thinking, then they'll burst into laughter.

It's one of the good things that's come from the deaths of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey, Aimee's fiance, and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, Jenn's husband, who were shot to death by David Brian Evans a year ago Friday at the Boulevard at Box Hill Shopping Center in Abingdon. Evans, a drifter who was estranged from family members in the area, was killed by the police after he shot the deputies.

"Jenn's been a great source of comfort to me. She gets it. She understands," Aimee said. "People can say they understand, but they don't. Jenn is truly the only one that understands."

The past year

Much of the last year was a blur for Jenn and Aimee, particularly the days and weeks following the deaths of the two deputies.

"It's been a roller coaster, up and down," Jenn said. "It's hard having my daughter and Mark's children and trying to be there for them and trying to still heal on your own. That's really hard."

It's been a roller coaster for Aimee, too.

"Some days are good, some not so good. Some days you can laugh, some days you cry. It's day to day. Some days I'm a good mom, other days it's horrible," Aimee said.

She and Senior Deputy Dailey were together for eight years, the last four during which he asked Aimee daily to marry him. She said "no," she wanted to wait until Senior Deputy Daily's two sons were through school.

Then Senior Deputy Dailey made plans to retire, and Aimee agreed that once Tyler Daily, the youngest brother, graduated from high school in May, they'd get married.

Jenn and Aimee said they have made it through the last year by learning to rely on others for help, not only physically, but also emotionally.

"Through the support of folks like this girl here," Jenn said, putting her hand over Aimee's.

"Every single day is different. You eventually have to learn you can only cry so much, you can only hurt so much and that you have to put your pants back on and go back to some sort of life," Jenn said.

Aimee said she has learned that she's stronger than she thought.

"You don't know what you can do until you're put in a position that you have to do it," she said. "You have to plow through the day. As much as I'd love to stay in bed all day, every day, it's just not feasible."

Aimee has two boys, Daylen, 17, who's in the culinary program at Harford Tech, and Parker, 14, in the biomed program at Bel Air High. And she works – she started her own graphic design business over the summer.

The two women say they also have realized what's important to them.

"It's not about myself, it's about life in general. Life is too short to just take life for granted. I used to work 60, 70, 80 hours a week. I'm not doing that anymore," Jenn said. "I want to have fun, do new things, enjoy life because you never know when it stops."

Work is no longer at the top of Aimee's priority list, either.

"Family and friends, that's what we focus on," she said.

Both of them will ask for help, if they need it, which is something both have had to learn how to do.

"I'm not good at that," Aimee said.

"We're both horrible at it," Jenn added. "We're both learning to ask for help."

"You have to accept the fact that you need emotional help to go to the counselor or go outside and scream and it's OK," she said.

Jenn laughs at some of the "dumb things" she's tried to do on her own, like paint the basement and put furniture together.

Both women said they have grown closer to their respective families in the past year, too.

"My own family is closer than we've ever been," Jenn said. "My siblings have stepped up to help and be there for me and for my parents. We're just a lot closer than we've ever been."

Aimee is one of six kids and they always did things together. Now, they all ask each other frequently if everyone is OK, if they need anything.

"We have a group text and I'll get 25 responses. But I wouldn't have it any other way," she said.

Look back, move on

One of the things that's been difficult for Jenn to handle is seeing the son of the man who killed her husband.

Jenn, who works at Textron Systems, the same place as Jeremie Evans, the son of David Evans.

"I have yet to talk to Jeremie. I see him. We both make brief eye contact and go the other way. I think I need to eventually deal with that for my healing. Normally after I run into Jeremie I want to get sick," Jenn said. "I understand Jeremie didn't have much to do with his father, but it's still a constant reminder."

Jenn said it's difficult, but she's glad Evans is gone and especially that they didn't have to go through lengthy court proceedings.

Aimee, too, isn't upset Evans was killed.

"It's not very Christian-like to say, but I'm glad he's gone," she said. "I don't know if I would have been able to handle it if hadn't been."

Jenn and Aimee are both overwhelmed that a year after the shootings, there's still so much response from the community.

"For me, sometimes, when I'm trying to heal and, I don't want to say forget, but when I'm trying to get myself together and be in the community just like everyone else, someone realizes who you are and it rips that Band-Aid off again," Jenn said.

"People mean well and we're grateful, but we just want to go somewhere and be regular," Aimee said.

The community support was evident by the response Aimee received to a tribute she created honoring Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon.

"I did it for me and Jenn, as my own tribute, for no reason," she said.

She made decals of the sheriff's shield, that's blue, black and white. It bears the names and badge numbers of Senior Deputy Dailey and DFC Logsdon and the date they were killed. And it says "Heroes Live Forever" over an American flag background.

Because of the interest from her friends, however, Aimee decided to make more decals, with the proceeds going to the Police Unity Tour in May, which Jenn is training for.