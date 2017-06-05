Former Harford teacher's aide charged with soliciting a minor for sex

A former teacher's aide with Harford County Public Schools was arrested last week for allegedly soliciting sex from a minor.

David Dencler, 33, of the 200 block of Crocker Drive in Bel Air, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to online court records.

Dencler was arrested without incident last Wednesday in the 800 block of Conowingo Road in Bel Air, where he had arranged to meet what he believed to be an underage female, according to a news release from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office. He has since been released on bail.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center, which investigates crimes against minors, became involved after receiving information that Dencler allegely was making inappropriate contact with underage students through his position as a teacher's aide with Harford County Public Schools, according to the release.

Although his conduct was not illegal, Dencler resigned, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Investigators continued to monitor his social media accounts and saw him engage in a sexual conversation with who he believed was an underage female, ultimately requesting to meet them in person, according to the release.

After Dencler's arrest, members of the Child Advocacy Center served a search warrant at Dencler's residence, which led to the recovery of computer equipment and personal electronics belonging to Dencler.

