Suspects sought in carjacking, robbery of delivery driver in Fallston

The four men who kidnapped and robbed a delivery man in Fallston early Tuesday afternoon are still being sought by police.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, a man driving a white box truck was preparing to deliver tobacco products to a liquor store in the 2300 block of Belair Road in Fallston, according to a \post on the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack’s Facebook page.

As the delivery driver pulled into the parking lot of the store, three men with masks approached him, according to the release.

The victim told police one of the men pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the back of the delivery truck. The three men drove the delivery truck to a side street, behind buildings on Old Mountain Road Central, a few miles south of the liquor store, where a fourth man arrived, state police said.

The delivery driver said he was ordered to place several boxes of cigarettes into the bed of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. One of the suspects then gave the delivery truck keys back to the victim and fled the scene.

The victim returned to the liquor store and immediately called police. He was not injured.

The victim, who is not being identified, said the four suspects were African American males wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

State Police responded to the scene and confirmed the robbery and crime scene technicians responded to process the scene for evidence and continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101. Calls may remain confidential. Police from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue the investigation.