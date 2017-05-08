Visitation Monday for Harford soldier killed in Afghanistan

Harford County will pay its final respects to Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, the Joppatowne High School graduate and former Edgewood resident, who was killed April 8 while serving in Afghanistan.

Visitation for Staff Sgt. De Alencar, who was 37, will be Monday, from 1 to 9 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Road in Abingdon.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1415 Abingdon Road, in Abingdon.

A burial service with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Sgt. De Alencar was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, based at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He died from wounds sustained during a fight with insurgents affiliated with Islamic State, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. De Alencar was born in Nurenber, Germany, on April 1, 1980, and lived in Edgewood in his teens and 20s. He graduated for JHS in 1998.

Survivors include his wife, Natasha Brown De Alencar, and their five children.

Those who desire may make a donation to the American Red Cross, International Response Fund, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, D.C., 20013.