Funeral arrangements set for Staff Sgt. De Alencar

Funeral arrangements have been set for Army Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, the Harford County soldier who was killed on April 8 while serving in Afgahnistan.

Visitation will be Monday, May 8, from 1 to 9 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, 1317 Cokesbury Road in Abingdon.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1415 Abingdon Road, in Abingdon.

A burial service with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Charles Emge, a funeral director at McComas Funeral Home, said planners are working on having the funeral procession go through the Joppatowne High School campus on its way to Arlington. Staff Sgt. DeAlencar was a 1998 JHS graduate.

Emge said they still need approvals from Harford County Public Schools and the Harford Sheriff's Office to route the procession through the campus.

Staff Sgt. De Alencar, who was 37, was a member of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airbourne) headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. He died from wounds sustained during a fight with insurgents affiliated with Islamic State, according to the Department of Defense.

Sgt. De Alencar was born in Nurenber, Germany, on April 1, 1980, and lived in Edgewood in his teens and 20s. Survivors include his wife, Natasha Brown De Alencar, and their five children.

Those who desire may make a donation to the American Red Cross, International Response Fund, P.O. Box 37243, Washington, D.C., 20013.