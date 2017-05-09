Fallen Harford soldier remembered for mission 'to help liberate people oppressed'

Army Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, who "fought against the powers of darkness," was remembered for his mission to help others during his funeral service Tuesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Abingdon.

Staff. Sgt. De Alencar, 37, a Joppatowne High graduate from Edgewood and a member of the Army Special Forces, was killed April 8 "of injuries sustained when his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations" in Afghanistan.

He was a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where he lived with his wife, Natasha, also a Joppatowne High grad, and their five children.

Ray Van Pelt, a deacon with St. Joan of Arc Church in Aberdeen and a retired Army colonel, preached the funeral Mass.

He said De Alencar was on a mission "to help liberate people oppressed by the powers of evil and hatred."

"Mark fought against the powers of darkness," Van Pelt said. "In fighting this evil Mark gave his last full measure of devotion."

The service included several scripture readings and tributes to De Alencar from his stepson and his father.

At least 200 people filled the sanctuary at the church for the service led by Pastor Rev. Jack Ward.

"You have honored us greatly with your presences and Mark has honored us with his sacrifice," Ward told De Alencar's family.

The funeral procession was led by a marked Harford County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle, and police cars from Aberdeen, Bel Air and Havre de Grace were parked along Abingdon Road near the church.

Staff Sgt. De Alencar's flag-draped casket was carried in a green McComas Funeral Home hearse, which bore the motto of the Army Special Forces, "De oppresso liber," or "to free the oppressed."

Six soldiers in dress uniforms - many of them wearing the distinctive green beret of Special Forces - carried the casket inside the church as more soldiers stood outside.

Monday viewing

People paid their respects to Staff Sgt. De Alencar and his family throughout the day Monday during a viewing at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon.

Staff Sgt. De Alencar lay in a coffin covered by an American flag as two soldiers in dress uniform stood watch. Soldiers from his unit attended, and they talked with De Alencar's family and friends.

Photos of the soldier, going back to his childhood, were displayed on a television monitor in the viewing room. People had written heartfelt messages on tribute boards as well.

Motorcycle riders with the Harford County-based Maryland Chapter 2 of the Hogs & Heroes Foundation stood outside the funeral home, holding American flags.

The group arrived at noon, and members had been standing post in shifts, chapter president Mike Waid said.

"We support the families of fallen officers and military and veterans — anyone in public service," Waid said.

Members of the chapter are in the military, police and fire and EMS; Waid said he is a member of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company.

The riders are scheduled to escort Staff Sgt. De Alencar's funeral procession to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be buried Wednesday, according to Waid.

He said it had been "touching" to speak with members of his family during the viewing, as they came out several times to thank them for coming.

Members of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Youth Explorer Post 6600 showed their support as well by directing traffic into the funeral home parking lot and welcoming visitors.

Sgt. Christopher Crespo, a post advisor, said those present had volunteered for the detail.

Harford County Councilman Mike Perrone, of Joppatowne, talked with ToLoria Spruell, who was representing the Harford County volunteer fire and EMS service, outside the funeral home.

"I just came out to pay my respects and show respect to somebody who served their country and was a part of the community I represent," Perrone said.

Perrone graduated from Joppatowne High School in 1993, five years before Staff Sgt. De Alencar.

Spruell is a member of the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, but she was representing Harford County's whole volunteer fire and EMS system.

She said representatives of the system often pay their respects to the families of fallen military or law enforcement.

"We're a team, we're family; we have deep commitment for our loved ones," she said. "It's a totally different work when you're a first responder, so we support one another."

Harford final tribute

Harford residents will be able to pay one final tribute to Staff Sgt. De Alencar Wednesday, as his funeral procession will pass through the Joppatowne High campus on its way to Arlington.

Charles Emge, a funeral director with McComas, said the procession is scheduled to leave the funeral home on Cokesbury Road at 9 a.m., head along Abingdon Road to Route 40, then to Joppa Farm Road to the high school.

The procession will go through the campus and then back to Joppa Farm Road, to Route 40 and then Route 152. Fire trucks are scheduled to be near the Route 152 entrance ramp to I-95 with American flags hung from their ladders as the procession gets on the highway.

"Harford County will say 'goodbye' to him," Emge said.