Slide guitar virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist David Lindley to play in Bel Air Friday, April 6

Slate Ridge Entertainment, LLC will be present “An Evening with David Lindley” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, the Bel Air Armory.

A respected stringed instrument virtuoso, Lindley has been a genuine treasure, innovator and influence on the music scene for five decades. His work includes long, influential tenures with Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon, Crosby Stills Nash, Ry Cooder, Wally Ingram, Henry Kaiser, and his own band, El Rayo-X.

Lindley previously played a sold-out concert at Harford Community College in 2015 that also was organized by Slate Ridge Entertainment LLC.

Friday evening’s concert also will give attendees an opportunity to learn more about Homecoming Project Inc., a local non-profit, whose mission is to provide women with a comprehensive, family-oriented program of recovery from homelessness and substance abuse in a supportive residential environment.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring household items for Homecoming Project’s house.

Demand for tickets to this performance has been extensive, according to the organizers, and a very limited number of tables and general admission seats remain. The Bel Air Armory is located at 37 N. Main St. in downtown Bel Air.

Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. Beverage sales are provided by, and for the benefit of, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance.

More information on Slate Ridge and the David Lindley show, including ticket purchase information, can be found at: www.slateridgemusic.com or www.facebook.com/slateridgeentertainment.

Slate Ridge Entertainment LLC is a concert promotion company founded by Harford County residents and music lovers Craig Ward & Bob Mumby to bring world-class musical acts to Harford County.