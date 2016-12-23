Harford health agency apologizes for use of deputies killer's name in homeless vigil

The Harford County Health Department issued "deepest apologies" Friday for including David B. Evans, the man who killed two county Sheriff's Office deputies last February, on a list of people who died homeless in 2016 during a memorial vigil Wednesday.

"This unintended inclusion was a mistake that we deeply regret," a statement posted on the health department's website, http://harfordcountyhealth.com reads. "We extend a heartfelt apology to the families of the slain deputies, the Sheriff's Office, and all the men and women in law enforcement. The health department did not vet the names on that list, but we will clear such names with our valued law enforcement partners in advance of any future vigils."

David Brian Evans was killed by police Feb. 10 after he shot and mortally wounded Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon in Abingdon. Evans, whom police suspect was in Abingdon to harm estranged family members in the area, was homeless and living in his vehicle at the time.

"David B. Evans" was among six names read during a vigil held annually on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, to raise awareness of area homelessness.

Evans' name and those of the others were also printed in a "Memorial Litany – In honor of our friends and neighbors who we have lost this past year without a secure place to stay," in a program for the vigil.

The health department collaborates with Healthcare for the Homeless, a local nonprofit, and the county's Department of Housing and Community Development to put on the vigil, which has been held in Harford County since 2007.

"The names of the deceased were compiled from state medical examiner records of people without a home address who died in Harford County in 2016," according to the health department's statement.

"We have no further comment except to say we are aware that the Health Department has offered their apologies to the families of our fallen heroes for this very regrettable event," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Cristie Kahler wrote in an email Friday.

About 20 people attended the vigil, including social service agency representatives and County Executive Barry Glassman. There were no law enforcement representatives present.

On Thursday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler issued a statement and letter condemning the inclusion of Evans' name in the ceremony.

"This man's death was not the result of homelessness, but of his own making while carrying out the most heinous criminal acts we have ever seen in Harford County," said Gahler, who called the inclusion of Evans "an egregious error."

The sheriff, who has refused to speak Evans' name since the deputies' shootings, also said that "the individual who took the lives of our two deputies is deserving of no honor or recognition of any kind."

The county government administration said through a spokesperson Thursday that Glassman and Len Parrish, the director of housing and community development, had no idea Evans would be included and would not have intentionally honored him.

Glassman declined to speak about the incident Friday, but noted in a text message that "clearly the Health Department and the State Coroner made a terrible mistake."