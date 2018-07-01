Darlington celebrates Independence Day

Spectators on both sides of Shuresville Road quieted briefly, some with their hands over their hearts, as a color guard escorted by a Maryland State Police vehicle passed at the head of the Darlington Independence Day parade Saturday evening.

Cheers, marching band music, rumbling engines, piercing sirens and horns followed as the parade made its way through downtown Darlington, proceeding south along Main Street and turning left on Shuresville Road.

The parade, followed by family entertainment — including the Darlington American Idol karaoke contest — and fireworks in Francis Silver Park, was the first community Independence Day event in Harford County.

Havre de Grace, Joppatowne/Edgewood, Kingsville and Bel Air will also host Independence Day parades, concerts and fireworks shows through Wednesday, the July 4 holiday to celebrate the United States’ independence from Great Britain.

The Darlington events, held in the northern Harford County village and sponsored by the Darlington Lions Club, don’t draw as many people as the larger celebrations in Bel Air and Havre de Grace, but those who attend enjoy the small-town flavor and the displays of patriotism.

“I like how patriotic it is,” Samantha Grace, of Darlington, said. “It’s all about America, community.”

She watched the parade with her husband, John, their 3-year-old daughter, Noel, and relatives and friends.

“It’s peaceful,” John Grace said of the celebration.

Spectators could see high school marching bands, motorcycle riders, fire trucks and ambulances from local volunteer fire companies, vintage cars and tractors, and vehicles from local businesses.

Robert Kelly, a Darlington farmer who was named the 2014 Harford County Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year, was the grand marshal.

Local officials seeking re-election this year and their supporters marched or rode in the parade, waving to the crowd and handing out candy.

Dora Hampton, 10, of Darlington, rushed to catch pieces of candy tossed by parade participants. She watched the parade with her parents, Dan and Jennifer Hampton, along Shuresville Road across from Darlington United Methodist Church.

The family lives along Main Street, Jennifer Hampton said. She said they moved from the Fullerton area of Baltimore County to Darlington two years ago.

“I love it,” Hampton said. “We can let the kids walk around, go to the park — we don’t have to worry about them.”

She said the family used to live near the Baltimore City line, and her children could not walk anywhere.

“I don’t have to worry about anything!” said Dora, who is going into the fifth grade at Darlington Elementary School and saw some of her friends in the parade.

Tim Myers and his wife, Karen, moved from the Bel Air area to Darlington in recent years. He is a retired Harford County chief of facilities and operations, and she is director of procurement for the county government.

Tim Myers said he enjoys the patriotic and community aspects of the Darlington parade.

“It’s community based, and that’s what makes it nice,” he said.

The community aspects of local events, such as parades or Aberdeen IronBirds baseball games, mean visitors often meet up with people they know there.

“That’s why I like our county,” Myers said.

Chaelina Duckery-Ball and her parents, Anna and Howard Duckery, all of Havre de Grace, came out to see her son, Christopher, and his Havre de Grace High School Warrior Marching Bandmates perform.

Duckery-Ball’s son is in the percussion section, and she plans to see him and the band perform in other local Independence Day parades this week.

“It’s awesome, I love seeing him play,” she said.

Duckery-Ball, who noted her preference for her hometown’s parade scheduled for Sunday, called the Darlington parade “great.”

“I love the Apple Fest, too,” she said of the Darlington Apple Festival, the community’s premier fall event.

Anna Duckery, a 1972 graduate of HHS, attended her first Darlington parade this year.

“My grandson is in the band, I love it,” she said.

Her husband, Howard, said he liked “everything” about the parade.

Families gathered at Francis Silver Park after the parade, which lasted about 45 minutes. There were at least 60 participants, according parade coordinator Jerry Scarborough.

Adult, youth and children got on stage for the Darlington American Idol contest, singing a mix of rock, country and R&B hits.

Each received feedback from a three-judge panel.

Havre de Grace resident Edgar Green, 51, who belted out his rendition of The Temptations’ 1969 hit “I Can’t Get Next to You” for the final round, took first place with a $100 cash prize.

Second place was $50 and third place was a $25 prize.

Green said he came in second place in the karaoke competition about five years ago. He sings for fun and does karaoke three to four times a week around Harford County.

He said he was shocked to get called back and then make the final three Saturday.

“To end up taking the whole thing, it’s surreal,” he said.

Green said he loves parades, as his parents took him to the Havre de Grace Independence Day parade when he was young, plus he is scheduled to be his city’s parade Sunday with Ravens Nest 26 of Aberdeen.

He attended the Darlington celebration with friends and family. He has not been for some time, but his work schedule allowed him to come out this year.

““It’s nice, in a world where everything’s going all crazy, that you still have this, where families can come out and be safe and enjoy themselves and not have to worry about anything out of the ordinary,” Green said.

