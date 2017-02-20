Darlington fire company leaders stress volunteer service saves Harford taxpayers money, also seek continued county support

Harford County's volunteer fire and EMS service is alive and well in Darlington, with volunteers – augmented by paid EMS providers – stepping up year after year and an eager crop of youth cadets in the wings, according to its fire chief. But Darlington faced challenges in 2016 and has other challenges in the coming years that make providing that service more difficult, he added.

"Volunteer service in this county is far from gone," Chief Sam Sauers said during Darlington's annual awards banquet Saturday. "There's no way the government can afford to replace us, which I'm sure they would agree with."

Sauers expounded on the company's challenges and successes in 2016 as he delivered his end-of-the-year report before an audience of fire company members and a roster of invited guests, including county and state elected officials, in the banquet hall in the company's main firehouse on Castleton Road.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was among those elected officials. He has proposed a gradual transition to a county-run EMS service, with providers using county-owned ambulances and reporting to the Department of Emergency Services, although volunteers would still handle firefighting services.

Glassman put the proposal forward during his State of the County Address in January. Several initial steps include the county government hiring a medical director as a liaison to EMS providers, creating an EMS Standards Board to oversee the transition and purchasing Advanced Life Support Surge ambulances staffed by EMS workers hired by the county.

Some of those steps could be funded in the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which Glassman and his staff are still developing.

Harford County does not have a paid fire or EMS department; those services are handled by 12 volunteer companies.

They have an ongoing challenge to recruit and retain volunteers, who also have jobs and families, and most companies have augmented their EMS crews with paid providers. The funds come from the companies, the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Foundation and billing patients' health insurance providers.

Sauers warned that insurance reimbursements have been decreasing recently, meaning "we're going to be going in the hole to keep an ambulance on the street."

"Mr. Glassman, please remember us; I appreciate that," Sauers continued.

The county traditionally provides financial support for fire and EMS service – the Glassman administration allocated $6.7 million to fire companies and $2.8 million to the EMS Foundation in the fiscal 2017 budget.

Darlington answered 316 fire calls and 904 EMS calls in 2016. EMS Chief Linda Thomas noted a 9 percent increase in EMS calls over the previous year.

"With our volunteers and our paid foundation [providers] – we love them dearly – we got a unit on the road every time," Thomas said. "We have saved the county quite a bit of money."

Sauers noted Darlington is not immune from heroin and opioid addiction, and that EMS workers have responded for overdose calls for the same people multiple times. He stressed the need for equal access to drug treatment.

Sauers also noted company accomplishments in 2016, such as the replacement of two fire engines. The former engines, which were donated to fire companies in the Carolinas, were built in the late 1980s and had been in service with Darlington for more than 25 years.

"They had never let us down," Sauers said.

The company also purchased a new ambulance to replace a 15-year-old unit. The older apparatus is now the company's swift-water rescue unit.

Sauers also lauded the cadets, who are "enthusiastic, and they are loving what they're doing," even if it involves chores such as cleaning up around the firehouse.

"They're having fun, and they're learning, they're learning real quick," he said.

Top awards

Fire company member Donald Cassett, who was also honored for 60 years of service Saturday, received the company's highest honor, the James Warner Award, for 2016.

The award, which is not given every year, is named for Darlington's late treasurer who used his own money to support the company financially.

The award is presented to a member who has "demonstrated their care and concern of the fire company by being a role model for others and performing extraordinary contributions to DVFC," company President Michael Vincent said.

Cassett, who has worked with the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire & Emergency Services, in addition to his service with Darlington, has been a firefighter, fire officer, EMS provider and "a real standout" in Darlington's administrative section, according to Vincent.

"We can't count how many people that this member has mentored over many, many years," Vincent said. "He's truly resilient – he gets knocked down, he gets back up to help us."

Richard Olvitt was named Darlington's Firefighter of the Year, and Rhonda White was the EMS Person of the Year for 2016. J. Alan and Shirley Thompson shared the Administrative Person of the Year award.

Raymond Evans was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Firemen's Association Hall of Fame.

Top responders

The top fire responders for 2016 were Jerry Scarborough, 253 calls; George Rockey, 217; Rhonda White, 170; Sam Sauers, 132; John Bosley, 106; David Burkins, 101; Michael Nelson, 94; Michael Vincent, 90; Raymond Evans, 90; Spencer Tolliver, 88; and Nick Rockey, 86 calls.

The top EMS responders were Linda Thomas, 151 calls; Kit Webster, 131; Rhonda White, 122; Bruce Lyons, 98; Sam Sauers, 76; Edna Reeves, 40; Michael Vincent, 37; Sherrie Sauers, 29; Carolyn Phillips, 24, David Burkins, 24; and Marcus Johnson, 23 calls.

The top administrative responders were Edna Reeves, 682 hours; Mary Hickman, 654; Willard Evans, 523; Sherrie Sauers, 481; Shirley Roe, 366; Shirley Thompson, 366; Teresa Griffith, 361, J. Alan Thompson, 257; Mary Horney, 252; and R. Donald Thomas, 221 hours.